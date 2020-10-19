Barkley, Curry, Manning and Mickelson’s ‘The Match 3’ Will Benefit HBCUs

The golf foursome of Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning has found a tee time.

The superstar athletes will square off Friday, Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz., for Capital One’s The Match 3: Champions for Change. Presented by Turner Sports, the match will be exclusively televised by TNT with Bleacher Report adding exclusive live content before and during the event.

Sportico broke the news that Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley would replace Tiger Woods as the partner of five-time majors champion Mickelson. Barkley was previously a color commentator for the event who provided occasional comedic relief for viewers. The two will team up against three-time NBA champion Curry and two-time Super Bowl champion Manning.

“I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes,” said Mickelson. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”

Barkley added: “Capital One’s The Match has been a lot of fun to be a part of over the past few years and I’m excited to finally show off my skills on the course. Phil and I got this, I GUARR-AAAN-TEEEE!!!”

The event will benefit historically black colleges and universities, with additional information on the donations to come. All of the competitors have a history of giving to HBCUs as well as other charitable causes. In 2016, Barkley donated $1 million to Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Ala., and another $1 million to Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta. In 2017, the Phil and Amy Mickelson Charitable Foundation donated $100,000 to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. In August 2019, Steph Curry provided six years’ worth of funding to launch Howard University’s first Division I golf program. And in September, Manning created six endowment scholarships at HBCUs in Louisiana and Tennessee.

“Last year I had the incredible opportunity to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University through the game of golf,” said Curry. “I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future, and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players…and Chuck.”

Manning, who’s competed in the event before, said, “Capital One’s The Match in May was such a memorable experience for me—not just competing against rivals and friends but, more importantly, contributing to COVID-19 and food insecurity relief efforts. I’m proud of the work the PeyBack Foundation has done to support HBCU students in both Louisiana and Tennessee, and I’m looking forward to helping raise additional funding and awareness for HBCUs through Capital One’s The Match.”

The media agreement with Warner Media and Turner Sports was completed in partnership with SPORTFIVE, which also represents Mickelson and is the tournament organizer. Michelob ULTRA will serve as a presenting partner, DraftKings will serve as a content integration partner and AT&T, Callaway Golf, E-Z-Go, OXIGEN Water and Wheels Up will all serve as associate sponsors of the event.