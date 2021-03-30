Comcast Business to Sponsor PGA Tour Top 10 Leaderboard

The PGA Tour has announced a multi-year partnership with Comcast Business to sponsor the Tour Top 10 rankings, starting with the current 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. The Tour Top 10 will now go by the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and feature regularly in updates on GOLF channel and NBC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Players will receive cash bonuses based on their final standings after the regular season concludes with the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 10-15. A $2 million prize will go to the winner, with the runner-up receiving $1.5 million. The total prize pool is $10 million. Bryson DeChambeau is currently sitting atop the leaderboard ahead of Justin Thomas, who finished in first place last season.

Comcast will not pay out the cash prizes; the PGA Tour is tasked with the payments. The deal is aimed at bringing the tour more coverage across Comcast’s platforms.

“We value being part of the PGA TOUR and our ability to help spotlight the best players in the game,” Eileen Diskin, the Comcast Business CMO, said in a release. “This partnership provides us with the most distinguished golf platform to engage, support and influence our customers and prospects.”

The PGA’s regular season, sponsored by FedEx, will feature 50 official tournaments this year, the most since 1975.

“Our ‘super season’ of 50 events features more FedExCup points than ever before, which will raise the importance of every event and every shot,” said Andy Pazder, the PGA Tour chief tournaments and competitions officer. “Finishing within the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 means you were able to rise to the top as a result of exceptional performance throughout the regular season.”

The Tour’s next event will be the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, on April 1-5. Following the event’s conclusion, the Masters will tee off in Augusta, Ga., three days later on April 8-11.