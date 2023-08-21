Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys Third Team in Tiger-Rory Golf League

Arthur Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) has secured the rights to the third franchise in TGL, the new Monday night golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA Tour.

It will be the third Atlanta sports franchise in AMBSE’s portfolio, after the NFL’s Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United. TGL previously announced that Alexis Ohanian and Serena and Venus Williams purchased the Los Angeles franchise, while Fenway Sports Group secured a franchise for Boston.

“We operate the largest [specialty] golf retail business in the world today,” Blank said in a conference call with several reporters. “[TGL] really fits right into our bandwidth.”

Blank already has a close connection with the PGA—he owns the PGA Tour Superstore, which will have 66 locations by year-end and reaches more than seven million customers annually. “Their brand is on the outside of our stores and on the inside of our stores and culturally woven throughout our businesses,” Blank said in reference to the PGA Tour. The firm’s revenue is up more than 50% since 2019, and it handled 205,000 club fittings in 2022.

Blank also sits on the board of First Tee, the youth golf development organization. He views TGL as another opportunity to “grow the game.”

Blank said the colors of the new TGL team will “not surprisingly” be red and black, just like his MLS and NFL teams. A team name is coming soon; Blank joked that he didn’t have a name for Home Depot, which he co-founded, until two months before the first store opened.

The financial specifics of the agreement were not disclosed. Blank said the investment was “significant” and that he expects the venture to be profitable. Each founding club will hold a 3% stake in the single-entity league and will participate in TGL-wide revenue sharing, according to an investor deck viewed earlier this year by Sportico.

Dick Sullivan, PGA Tour Superstore CEO, will oversee AMBSE’s TGL entry.

TGL is the first venture from TMRW Sports, launched last year by Woods, McIlroy and former NBC Sports executive Mike McCarley, who serves as CEO of TMRW and TGL. TMRW has a deep roster of investors from the sports and entertainment world. Blank, like the investors in the first two TGL franchises, was an early backer of TMRW. Those investments are separate from their TGL agreements.

TGL will kick off in January with six teams of three golfers each competing in a custom-built venue in Palm Beach, Fla. Matches will feature simulator technology for drives and approach shots, while any shot roughly within 50 yards of the green will play out live in front of fans during a two-hour primetime event. There will be 15 regular season matches, plus playoffs. “It’s quick, fast-paced, really designed for today’s fans,” McCarley said.

Twelve golfers have already committed to TGL, including Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler. The golfers will share in a player equity pool that holds 10% of the league.

—Additional reporting by Eben Novy-Williams