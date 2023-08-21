Scheffler’s 2023 Prize Money Tops $20M With Second Place at BMW

Norway’s Viktor Hovland shot a course record 61 at Olympia Fields Golf Club in Illinois, coming from behind to win the BMW Championship in the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was the lowest round in the history of the playoffs and worth $3.6 million in prize money for Hovland.

Hovland surged past Scottie Scheffler, who finished two strokes back and tied for second. While Scheffler couldn’t close the deal, his second-place finish was good enough for $1.76 million in prize money, another seven-figure payday in his dominant season that includes 13 top-five finishes in 22 events and only three events outside the top 12.

Scheffler further added to his single season PGA Tour record prize money, which is now $21 million. In June, Scheffler passed his own prize-money record, which he set last year with $14 million. Jon Rahm ($16.5 million) and Hovland ($14.1 million) have also topped the previous record, and Rory McIlory ($13.9 million) sits just behind.

The four golfers are all having excellent seasons, but the record-breaking tallies are largely a function of the PGA’s huge boost in prize money this season to compete with LIV Golf. The PGA Tour established 13 “elevated” events that feature increased winnings totaling $315 million, up 47% from 2022. The PGA Tour’s total purse for the year is expected to top $560 million, an increase of $140 million.

The eight LIV no-cut events in 2022 had total prize money of $255 million. Dustin Johnson topped LIV’s prize money list with $35.6 million, including bonuses. In 2023, the 14 LIV events are scheduled to pay $405 million in total.

In June, the PGA Tour, LIV and DP World Tour, Europe’s main golf circuit, reached an agreement to merge their commercial interests into one single, for-profit global golf entity. It ended all litigation between LIV and the PGA Tour.

Scheffler and other PGA Tour stars will add to their prize money haul through several other avenues. The season wraps up this week at the Tour Championship; there is no official prize money, but there is a $75 million bonus pool with first place worth $18 million. The top 10 finishers in the regular season standings of the FedEx Cup will also share $20 million.

The Tour’s Player Impact Program began in 2021 as a way to funnel more money to top player who bring attention to the sport. It paid out $40 million during the first year and jumped to $100 million for 2022.