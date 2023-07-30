Major Bottleneck: The LPGA’s Fifth Waters Down the Achievement

If France’s Celine Boutier can hold onto the three-shot lead she held after 54-holes, she’ll become the first home-grown winner of the Amundi Evian Championship and a major champion, though the latter doesn’t mean as much as it once did.

This year’s iteration marks the 10th since the Evian Championship was designated as the LPGA’s fifth major—a controversial move that made achieving a career grand slam harder but winning a major easier, although the addition would, in theory, pay off financially for the LPGA and its players. This year, players from both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, vied for a share of the $6.5 million purse.

“The elevation of the event has helped increase earnings opportunities for our athletes and enhanced the exposure of our tour, our athletes and our great partners all over the world,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “These were some of the key goals of this partnership from the very beginning.”

But a decade into its tenure as one of women’s golf’s most esteemed events, the tournament may be starting to fall behind as the pace of progress picks up.

Majors on the LPGA Tour, which was founded in 1950, have taken a circuitous path to today’s arrangement. The tour began with three majors but has, in some years, competed for as few as two. From 1983 to 2012, it competed for four, as they do in men’s golf and in tennis, making it seem like an agreed upon standard. After all, a grand slam brings in four runs, and before the term “grand slam” came into vogue, the men’s majors were known as the Impregnable Quadrilateral.

Then, in 2013, the LPGA declared the Evian Championship its fifth major.

The consequences include a scheduling log jam. This year, four of the five will take place in a seven-week span, making the majors feel less like rare special events and more like another week at the office.

The expansion also forced the LPGA to recognize two classes of champions to maintain fair comparisons—those who have achieved a career grand slam by winning four different majors, and those who have taken the top slot at all five, now known as the super career grand slam. The addition of a fifth major, some argued, diluted the accomplishments of those who had won a career grand slam before the bloated version arrived. There has only been one super career grand slam winner, Karrie Webb, since.

But by the association’s own admission, it “did not add a fifth major championship to change history, alter discussion or make the accomplishment of a ‘grand slam’ more difficult,” as the LPGA writes on its website. Rather, “we added a fifth major to create an incremental opportunity for the women’s game.”

It’s a fair argument for an organization that has long worked to elevate its products and the earnings provided to LPGA players. Majors, given their prestigious place as a tour’s top events on both the men’s and women’s sides, historically boast the biggest purses of the season, command substantive sponsorship support and draw the biggest television audiences.

When the change in status for the championship was announced by then-LPGA commissioner Mike Whan in 2011, just one year into his tenure atop the organization, Evian committed to putting on a tournament worthy of the major title. It already had a top-tier purse as proof, having matched the one awarded at the U.S. Women’s Open—the oldest of the LPGA’s major championships—for many years. The $3.25 million each put up in prize money a decade ago was the biggest purse on tour.

“The plan is to have five truly mega events,” Whan said at the time.

At the start, the promotion of Evian from tour stop to major tournament did result in notable growth. In its major debut in 2013, the Championship became just the second LPGA event broadcast on network television after the U.S. Women’s Open the year prior. Yet this year, the tournament finds itself relegated to cable and streaming—airing on Golf Channel and NBC’s Peacock in the U.S.—at a time when some of its major peers are finding even more exposure. For example, the third and final rounds of this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, held earlier this month, landed in primetime on network television. The result was a 118% viewership bump.

The purse for the Evian Championship has doubled in the decade since it was elevated; the 2023 winner’s share rings in at $1 million. Over the course of this year’s LPGA majors, almost $40 million will be awarded—about triple the $13.5 million that was awarded across the same subset of tour events in 2013, the first five-major season.

But this year’s Evian Championship purse remains flat over 2022 and is now one of the smallest of the majors, ahead of only the 2023 Chevron Championship ($5.1 million).

In contrast, the prizes at June’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and July’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach each saw a seven-figure bump year-over-year to $10 million and $11 million, respectively—both more than tripling in the span the Evian has doubled. At next month’s AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, England, players will compete for a cut of $7.3 million.

Purses across non-major LPGA events have also increased exponentially in the same span, as the organization tracks to award a record of more than $107 million across 33 events this season—up from around $49 million in 2013. Every tournament on the LPGA’s 2023 slate carries a purse of at least $1.5 million, and all but four events will award more than that.

“The past two years have been the most significant period of growth in LPGA history with more than 50% growth in total prize money,” Marcoux Samaan said. “The majors and the CME Group Tour Championship have led the way with more than 80% growth during this period, which has helped increase the value of women’s golf and the LPGA more broadly.”

But the prize money at some of the major championships, namely the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open, is now ballooning at a rate that outpaces their peers. Keeping up with the Joneses has proven to be no easy feat for Evian, even with the addition of French asset management firm Amundi as the tournament’s title sponsor in 2021 and support from brands including Rolex.

In an era of rapid growth in women’s golf, remaining stagnant could be seen as falling behind.