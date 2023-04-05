Georgia Peach: Masters Ice Cream Treat Returns as Patron Savior

Another champion returned to the Masters this week. After a one-year break, the tournament’s signature peach ice cream sandwich is back at the concession stands, and fans are celebrating.

Is another "champion" making a return to Augusta? Our crews spotted the famous Peach Ice Cream sandwich back on the menu board ahead of patrons' return to the Augusta National Women's Amateur. pic.twitter.com/Hez3KXm02b — WFXG FOX 54 (@WFXGFOX54) March 28, 2023

“The Georgie Peach Ice cream sandwich is back this year, after a false rumor online that it was not going to be there,” a digital creator who is following the Masters and asked to be identified only by his Instagram handle @thecountryclubcollection told Sportico in a phone interview. His Instagram followers confirmed the snack is available, and interviews of patrons on the Masters website indicated it is being sold, though one source on the grounds told Sportico the sandwiches are selling out by noon every day.

The ice cream sandwich with real chunks of famous Georgia peaches sells for $2.50. It has been sold at the tournament for almost a decade. In 2015, the price of the ice cream sandwich was $2.

“The food is a big part of the Masters,” @thecountryclubcollection said. “You’re not allowed to bring phones. So it’s all about the golf and the experience. A time machine back into the purity of golf, and food’s spectacular and inexpensive.”

It is not clear who is making the ice cream sandwich this year, as it is sold with a white label.

In the past, the tournament worked with The Christie Cookie Co. in Nashville, but that source has run dry. “We no longer make the peach ice cream sandwiches for the Masters,” the company wrote in an email to Sportico.

Augusta National did not respond to Sportico’s request for comment.

The tournament is famously tight-lipped about its vendors and equally well-known for the deals it offers at its concession stands. The prices at the “Taste of the Masters” appear stuck in a time warp. Sandwiches, including the signature pimento cheese and the popular egg salad, sell for $1.50 each, and a bottle of water costs a mere $2. Beer and wine are sold for $5 and $6 respectively.

Compare that to tennis’ U.S. Open, where the famous Honey Deuce cocktail went for $22 last year, a 10% increase from 2021 and almost double the $12 price tag it carried when it debuted in 2007.

With thousands of golf fans descending on Augusta this week, demand for the tournament’s favorite concession items is high, prompting area businesses to get creative.

WifeSaver restaurant on Fury’s Ferry Road debuted its own version of the peach ice cream sandwiches for the Masters. “We thought it was a good idea to introduce it to our menu, and it has gone well so far,” Phil Dukes, the establishment’s VP said in a phone interview. “We’ve already run out a couple of times selling so many. We will offer them during tournament week—as long as we have enough supplies to make them.”