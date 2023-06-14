LIV-PGA Tour Guide: Phil’s Fate, Shark’s Bite and Team Golf’s Future

One week after the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund agreed to join forces, information about how the deal came together and what it means for the future of golf is leaking out. But the intelligence is often contradictory and raises even more unknowns. Here, though, is an attempt to provide at least a few answers.

Was Phil Wrong?

In the immediate aftermath of the deal, one of the most-repeated reactions was some variation of, “Phil was right.” A week later, the opposite seems true.

Yes, Phil Mickelson set out to put more money in Phil Mickelson’s pocket, because, he believed, the estimated $1 billion-plus he’s earned for hitting a ball with a stick wasn’t commensurate with the value he has created in the world. In that, he succeeded.

His larger point, though, was that the PGA Tour was holding out, needlessly sitting on giant reserves of cash that should go to tour members. As he saw it, the players needed “leverage” to overcome the organization’s “obnoxious greed.” Never mind that those reserves saw the tour—and the players—through the 2008 financial crisis and COVID-19 lockdowns with much less financial pain than other pro sports.

As the initial release about the deal noted, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who announced late Tuesday night that he’s stepping away from running the day-to-day of the Tour with an undisclosed medical issue, tapped into those reserve funds in the fight against LIV. Reports emerged this week that the tour spent $50 million on legal fees last year and $100 million on the bonuses and increased purses necessary to keep more players from defecting.

The long-term plan called for increased commitments from existing sponsors and the addition of new ones to finance the outlays. Companies who had been ponying up about $14 million to sponsor a regular tour event found out the price tag would jump to roughly $25 million if that tournament became one of the tour’s new high-paying “designated” events.

Some sponsors balked at the higher price tag, and a number of them asked out completely. That reality contributed to the tour’s capitulation.

In other words, as it turned out, the tour had its faults—bloat, complacency, lack of imagination—but it couldn’t actually afford the vast increases in purses and bonuses for players Mickelson demanded. (He also resented the tour for hoarding IP rights necessary for NFTs, another gripe that hasn’t aged particularly well.)

In that sense, Phil was wrong. And though he secured himself a nice payday, with LIV’s future in doubt (see below) and his re-entry to the tour now reliant on Monahan and the players who remained loyal, Mickelson may once again find himself without leverage.

Will the Shark LIV?

Multiple reports indicate LIV CEO Greg Norman, who only learned of the deal an hour before the news broke, held a staff call the next day to say he wasn’t going anywhere and that LIV would be around at least through 2025. But Jimmy Dunne, the PGA Tour board member who helped negotiate the deal, told Sports Illustrated that Monahan had full control of the golf operation and would use the rest of 2023 to evaluate LIV, at which point he was free to kill it. Likewise, Monahan controlled Norman’s future. Considering the animosity between the two, that doesn’t seem to bode well for the Shark.

Who’s in Control?

The questions about what’s in store for Norman and LIV revolve to some degree around who ultimately is in control. Firepit Collective’s Alan Shipnuck, whose book LIV and Let Die comes out in September, talked to a source inside LIV who said that even though the PGA Tour will have more seats on the board and a voting majority, Saudi Public Investment fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan remained firmly in charge and would protect LIV, which he considers his baby.

Dunne, however, emphasized the PIF has not invested in the PGA Tour—it’s spending a few billion for a minority stake in the new, unnamed company, called NewCo. in documents, that will hold the commercial rights. The tour itself, as well as the DP World Tour and LIV, will be a separate entity. Dunne claimed that Al-Rumayyan wanted to weave PIF into the fabric of the golf firmament and LIV was merely a tool to do so. Now that he has succeeded, he’s unconcerned about what becomes of LIV.

Still, Al-Rumayyan is the chairman and Monahan’s boss, so it’s hard to believe the golf structure will evolve into something he doesn’t want it to be.

What About the Teams?

Whether LIV dies or gets absorbed into the PGA Tour, both sides want to preserve some part of the team structure. As noted in the deal release, the PGA Tour will combine “with the DP World Tour and LIV—including the team golf concept …”

That’s because the 12 LIV teams are expected to skyrocket in value, and PIF owns a 75% equity stake in them; each team’s captain holds the other 25%. Before the merger news broke, unconfirmed reports circulated that Nike had offered $2 billion to buy Brooks Koepka’s team, Smash GC. LIV had already been considering adding a few more teams, and giving equity in new squads to the players who passed on LIV money to stick with the tour—Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, etc.—is one possible way to help those players recoup some of the cash they passed up.

It’s unclear how the team concept would work, but one potential scenario includes something like the current tour schedule supplemented by perhaps a dozen team events per year played under LIV-like conditions, though it’s hard to imagine the shorts and blaring music survive.

The payouts figure to remain at least as high as they are now—there’s no going backwards there—which makes the last question the most interesting: Will NewCo. generate enough cash to pay for it all, or will golf become a PIF money pit?