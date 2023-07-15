McIlroy’s Scottish Open Is More Than an Open Championship Rehearsal

Rory McIlroy has his sights set on winning the Scottish Open this weekend, which has evolved into more than just a tune-up for next week’s British Open.

McIlroy got off to a strong start at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, where he held a one-shot lead after two rounds and aims to finally win the Scottish Open after seven previous attempts. His Scotland drought mirrors his decade-long run of frustration in golf’s majors—a run he’d like to end next week at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in England.

After tweaking his swing, the World No. 3 has given himself a chance to capture his first victory since January. But it won’t come without stiff opposition at what’s become a prime stop for golf’s best players.

The Scottish Open, which co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour last year, has a stacked field that notably includes American stars like No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. McIlroy, who has returned to play after a three-week break, is among DP Tour and PGA Tour players who are using this week’s event as an opportunity to polish their game ahead of the Open Championship next week. It’s also chance for the world’s best, with seven of the top 10 competing, to get acclimated to the UK time change, weather and style of play. That the event is played at the Rennaisance Club in North Berwick, a classic links, certainly helps with the latter.

McIlroy, the only player to win the FedEx Cup (3) and the Race to Dubai (4) multiple times, hasn’t won the British Open since 2014. While he’s been dealing with a rough patch in majors, the 34-year-old former No. 1 has finished in the top 10 in six of his last seven major starts and his last five starts in a row. That run has put him at seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, first in the Race to Dubai and provided some optimism.

“I’m as close as I’ve ever been, really,” he told reporters this week. “My consistency in the performances, especially in the majors over the last couple years, is way better than it has been.”

McIlroy, a co-founder of TMRW Sports, is not losing sight of the opportunity to secure his place in the rankings while potentially picking up a $1.6 million winner’s check. Then he can focus his attention on the British Open and attempt his own comeback story after Cameron Smith caught him from behind last year and defected to LIV Golf a short time later. Smith, coming off a win in London last week, looks to defend his title against a rejuvenated McIlroy in the wake of the PGA Tour-DP Tour-LIV Golf framework agreement.

In the meantime, McIlroy looks to fend off contenders for his first win in Scotland. After missing the cut last time he played on this course in 2021, he could reap the benefits of the Genesis Scottish Open increasing its overall purse from $8 million to a record $9 million this year.

But for McIlroy, who has earned more than $120 million in his career, the money won’t matter as much as the momentum he can generate during his quest for what’s become an elusive fifth major title.