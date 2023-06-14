PGA Tour’s Monahan Out With Undisclosed Medical Issue

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is stepping away from running the day-to-day operations of the circuit’s business, citing his recuperation from an undisclosed medical situation.

The announcement was made in a joint statement from Monahan, 53, and the PGA Tour Policy Board. Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President of the Tour, will take over in Monahan’s absence.



“The Board fully supports Jay,” the statement said, adding that updates to Monahan’s condition would be made ”as appropriate.”

The situation arises at a critical time for the PGA Tour, which earlier this month said it was forming a joint venture with rival LIV Golf. LIV is controlled by a Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The announcement caught much of the golf world, including the players, by surprise, prompting some to call for Monahan’s resignation.



Both houses of Congress have also weighed in, with the U.S. Senate initiating an inquiry and the House introducing legislation to take away the tour’s tax exemption.

Monahan took over as PGA Tour commissioner in 2017.