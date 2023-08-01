PGA Tour Adds Tiger Woods to Board in Post PIF Restructure

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour’s reconstructed Tour Policy Board, adding one of the most prominent voices in the game and rearranging the balance of power so that there are now six player directors and five independent directors and a representative from the PGA of America.

“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players,” Woods said in a release announcing the new arrangement.

The move comes in response to the “secret” deal Commissioner Jay Monahan and two of the independent directors—Ed Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne—negotiated with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to create a new commercial entity holding the commercial rights of PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and PIF’s golf assets. Players were shut out of the negotiations and many only learned of the deal through social media after the initial “framework agreement” was announced.

The new “transparency and governance” measures will ensure “the tour lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organization,” according to the release.

In addition to the makeup of the board, Monahan and the players will amend “governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made … without prior involvement and approval of the player directors,” states the release. Additionally, a representative for the player directors will be kept up to date on the ongoing negotiations with PIF and given access to any documents and information requested.

Monahan faced severe backlash from players following the June 6 announcement and several called for his resignation in a meeting later that week. Additional demands that he step down have since surfaced, including an influential and public one issued by Tom Watson, and the tactical retreat seems to have saved Monahan’s job—for now.

“I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our framework agreement” said Monahan. “Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our player directors.”

More than 40 players “expressed support” for the changes, including the other five player directors: Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson.

None of them, however, speak louder than Woods, whose quote in the release adds: “The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

With the players back on his side, Monahan can focus on completing the PIF deal. The framework agreement included a Dec. 31 deadline to finalize a deal, although in subsequent interviews tour leadership has indicated that extensions are possible.