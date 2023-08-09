Tiger’s TGL Golf Adds Next Gen Gameplay Tech Partner

TGL announced Wednesday that Full Swing, a sports virtualization company, will be its official technology partner, as the soon-to-launch golf competition takes aim at redefining how the game is played.

Featuring six teams of PGA Tour players—including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm—the league plans to debut in January using a new arena in Palm Beach, Fla. Inside, the playing area will be roughly the length of a football field, including a 3,000-sq. foot video board competitors will hit toward before moving to a 4,000-sq. foot virtual greens area with the ability to shift its shape into numerous layouts.

By using virtual and augmented reality technology to create the course and greens, TGL plans to feature live studio audiences and new levels of access to golfing competitors as well as two-hour televised matches.

Full Swing tech will be used to simulate holes, monitor shots, alter the greens and connect the virtual and live gameplay elements along the way among more than 10 tech integrations.

“Between Tiger and [TGL CEO] Mike McCarley, we’ve been working with key players at TGL for years and we can’t wait to show the world how Full Swing is going to help bring TGL to life,” Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters said in a statement. “Across our simulator software experience, KIT launch monitor and Virtual Green that can literally shift the type of putts the players will face, our entire product line will be represented with TGL. We’re actively customizing and super-sizing these tech solutions and several software platforms for the league’s unique needs.”

Fenway Sports Group and Los Angeles Golf Club are already tied to franchises for the debut season. According to a pitch deck sent to prospective owners, each team is anticipated to have $12.4 million in annual revenue by the league’s third season.

The project is the first from TMRW Sports Group, founded by Woods, McIlroy and McCarley, a former NBC Sports executive. Outside investors include Steph Curry, Lewis Hamilton, and Sidney Crosby, among a number of other big name athletes, owners and executives. The PGA Tour holds an 18% equity stake in the league.

Woods has been an investor and endorser for Full Swing Golf since 2015. Bruin Capital acquired a majority stake in Full Swing in 2021, and the company recently debuted a portable launch monitor that uses radar to track balls. Full Swing also powers Topgolf Swing Suite experiences.

“When we started looking at the technology required to make TGL a reality, I knew that Full Swing would be the key company I’d be comfortable working with to provide the best experience for players and viewers,” Woods said in a statement. “I’ve used Full Swing for almost ten years now and they continually innovate to make the experience better across their entire product line that I use at home and on the range. This is why I trust Full Swing to help power a majority of TGL’s gameplay platform.”