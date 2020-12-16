Blackhawks Name E15’s Jaime Faulkner to Lead Business Operations

Jaime Faulkner, chief executive officer of the analytics division of food and beverage provider Levy, was named president of business operations for the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming one of the highest ranking female executives in the National Hockey League, the team said.

Faulkner has led E15 Group from its inception in 2014, overseeing a division that utilizes analytics and technology to advise sports and entertainment venues.

Her addition was part of a front-office restructuring.

Danny Wirtz, who had been interim president, was named the team’s chief executive officer, and Stan Bowman was promoted to president of hockey operations and general manager.

“I am excited for the opportunity take the iconic franchise of the Chicago Blackhawks—rich with a

historic past and strong foundation in Chicago and beyond—to the next level and help write a new

chapter for the Blackhawks and our fans,” Faulkner said in a statement. “Partnering with Stan, we will craft a best-in-class product and experience on and off the ice of which our fans can be proud.”

E15’s clients include Barclays Center parent BSE Global and the Washington Nationals.

Prior to joining E15 Faulkner worked at KPMG. Her husband, Colin, is an executive with the Chicago Cubs.

CAA assisted the team with the search.