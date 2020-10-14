Islanders and UBS Arena Add Four In Leadership Roles

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena at Belmont Park have named four more people to their burgeoning leadership team, the parties announced Wednesday.

The new additions include Mark Shulman as Senior Vice President of Programming, Michael Sciortino as Senior Vice President of Operations and Assistant General Manager, Ethan Brown as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Community Relations, and Zane Parry as Vice President of Finance for UBS Arena.

Shulman is charged with developing the arena’s concert schedule. The $955 million arena is expected to open in Elmont, N.Y., adjacent to the famous horse racetrack in time for the 2021-22 NHL season.

Sciortino is coming to Long Island fresh from running the one-year-old Chase Center in San Francisco for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

“Mark and Michael both have an incredibly strong background in the sports and entertainment industry, which will lend itself perfectly as we get ready to open in the fall of 2021,” said Hank Abate, President of Arena Operations at UBS Arena. “Their addition to our leadership team completes our powerhouse of executives across both the sports and entertainment sectors at the arena.”

Brown has worked for the Islanders the past 18 months in marketing and community relations after three years of marketing experience for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. Parry was hired recently and has 20 years of arena management and entertainment experience.

“Ethan brings a wealth of marketing experience to our group, including his shared responsibilities with the New York Islanders and previous leadership roles with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Unilever, which will be invaluable as we build our generation’s last great arena in New York,” said Tom Pistore, President of Commercial Operations at UBS Arena.