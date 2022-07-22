Oofos Partners With Bauer for Recovery Slides Made for Hockey Players

Oofos has revealed a collaboration geared toward helping hockey players recover, Footwear News reports.

The active recovery footwear brand has teamed up with Bauer Hockey on a collection of “Next Game” slides that Oofos said allows athletes “to start the recovery process the minute they step off the ice.”

“As the leader in active recovery footwear, Oofos is dedicated to maximizing athlete performance,” Oofos president Steve Gallo said in a statement. “There is no better feeling than pulling off skates after a tough game or training session and stepping into a pair of Oofos. We share Bauer’s commitment to player performance and are thrilled to work together to help boost recovery between skating sessions and make it easier for hockey players to perform at their best, day after day.”

The collaborative “Next Game” slide collection features two styles: the Sport Flex slide, which is executed in white and black, and the Sport slide in black with gold accents.

According to Oofos, skating applies pressure on ankles and joints in and near a player’s foot, which makes recovery critical. To address this, Oofos equipped the looks with its Oofoam technology that absorbs impact and reduces stress on the foot, ankle and body. This is combined with the brand’s patented footbed design, which cradles the heel and arches to deliver a combination of soft and stable support.

“Bauer and Oofos are both hyper-focused on the performance of the athlete. Recovery is integral to performance, and it’s a growing focus for athletes at all levels of the game,” Bauer senior director of strategy Brad James said in a statement. “Hockey players wear skates nearly all year, and when summer hits, athletes often switch to footwear that offers little to no support. Our ‘Next Game’ slides provide the opportunity for Active Recovery and support so that athletes maintain their strength between seasons and optimize performance between training and games during the season.”

The Bauer x Oofos “Next Game” collection of slides arrives today via Oofos.com, Bauer.com and at select hockey specialty stores internationally including the U.S., Canada and more.