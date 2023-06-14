Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Game 5 Puck Could Fetch $500K, Goldin Says

Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Brayden McNabb went home a world champion Tuesday night, but the veteran from Saskatchewan might’ve missed a chance to pocket a little extra cash in the process.

The Knights hoisted the Stanley Cup after knocking off the Florida Panthers in five games, becoming the fastest NHL expansion team to ever win the title. The six-year-old club also became the first Sin City team of the major four pro sports leagues in North America to win a championship, and the second Vegas pro sports team, behind the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, to win it all.

The historic feat increases the value of the Game 5 pucks used during the Knights’ 9-3 victory. Sports memorabilia guru Ken Goldin, who stars in Netflix docuseries King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, believes the biscuit could have strong demand if it hit the open market.

“It’s hockey but it’s also Vegas,” he said. “I bet someone would pay $500K for it.”

On the TNT broadcast, McNabb appeared to be the last player with the puck on his stick as time expired in the final quarter, and it’s unclear if he kept the puck or returned it to a nearby official.

While the defenseman will get a bonus for his Stanley Cup win, sharing a prize pool of more than $3 million among his teammates, McNabb could’ve double-dipped by having the wherewithal to keep the puck to later be sold. The former Los Angeles King, who signed a three-year extension last year, made $3.6 million this season, according to Spotrac.

It might be one of the most valuable pieces of hockey memorabilia in recent memory. Meanwhile, pucks are selling for less than $3 online. To the players, it might’ve just been another puck, but there’s some diehard hockey and Vegas sports fans who would open their wallets to claim that piece of black rubber.