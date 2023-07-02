NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Made Possible by Simulation Tech

The road to the finish line at NASCAR’s first street race stretches back to November 2020, when a street-legal van topped with a laser scanner drove through Chicago’s downtown streets in the dead of night.

NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy had already been plotting the concept, but putting a course in the center of a major American city presented a litany of challenges: What route would be both safe and exciting? Were the roads themselves up to the test? “It’s a pretty daunting project,” NASCAR chief digital officer Tim Clark said.

That’s where racing simulator iRacing comes in. Evolving from the company that put out video games such as NASCAR Racing 2003, iRacing launched a professional virtual racing series in 2010 using life-like graphics and physics engines. Over time, the platform has also had an increasingly large role in the real-world sport’s designs, working with NASCAR to test tweaks to its tracks and its cars. NASCAR drivers have also used iRacing as a training tool.

When NASCAR shut down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport pivoted to virtual events, with the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon racing top gamers.

“That partnership really, really came into its own in 2020,” Clark said. “It forced us to look at iRacing a little differently… and it brought a lot of conversations that had existed somewhat in the background to the forefront.”

One Sunday night that fall, police shut down a progression of Chicago streets so that two iRacing officials could roll through (at much lower speeds) and capture exact measurements of a potential track, as well as its surroundings—the sidewalks, trees, light posts, statues, buildings and other elements that make the resulting simulation realistic. Not long ago, that process would’ve taken days, but advances in scanning hardware meant iRacing only needed a couple hours.

“The most surprising thing to us was how bumpy the surface was,” iRacing EVP Steve Myers said. “To the point where when we got scan data back… the first thing I did was call [Kennedy] and say, ‘They have a paving budget, right?’”

NASCAR’s layout for its Chicago street race evolved with the help of mapping data from iRacing

From there, iRacing executive producer Greg Hill took over, moving through the newly created virtual environment and plotting out potential courses. Leaders settled on a unique layout that has drivers racing toward each other at one key juncture. Kennedy provided feedback, including reversing the flow of traffic.

“It’s hard for me to see how this course would have been developed without putting it in iRacing,” Clark said.

The course technically made its debut during the 2021 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. James Davison led in-game flag to in-game flag while others struggled with the narrow course and unforgiving corners.

As gamers and pros have raced thousands and thousands of laps on the circuit before this weekend, offering countless stress tests, organizers made subtle tweaks to the course.

“What other sport is actually using the fans of the sport to help change the sport?” Myers asked. “These esports drivers have so much pride in the fact that they sat there and they ran races in front of NASCAR executives… so you can imagine these guys put their hearts and soul into it.”

On Sunday, cars will tear down Michigan Avenue and over Lake Shore Drive. They’ll pass through Grant Park and approach Soldier Field. The leaders will be blazing new ground as NASCAR embraces more spectacle contests, but all the while following an already worn trail.

“For the first time in the 75-year history of NASCAR, we’re going to do a street race,” Clark said, “And that was made possible based on a simulation partnership that we just did in the dark of night.”