Verstappen Aims for Seven at Hungarian Grand Prix

Heading into Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen holds a dominating lead in the points race as he vies for his seventh Grand Prix win in a row. He’ll have to do so on the tight, twisty circuit at Hungaroring, where passing is tough, although that didn’t stop him from overcoming his 10th place start to win last year’s iteration. That performance puts a question mark behind the perception that qualifying holds increased importance at the event.

Still, it’s hard not to note that Verstappen had the 11th-best time in early practice runs. Could he come from that far back two years in a row? Considering Red Bull’s undefeated 2023, it’s hard to believe otherwise.

At least he looked better than Lewis Hamilton, who registered the 16th-fastest practice lap. Hamilton, who has won eight times in Hungary, certainly knows how to get around the course, but if his team can’t fix the lack of traction he talked about after his early runs, he won’t stand much of a chance.

Coming off his strong showing at the British Grand Prix, Lando Norris of McLaren looked good in early runs, stoking the notion that he could build off the momentum gained at Silverstone.

Ricciardo Returns

Last year, McLaren dropped Daniel Ricciardo with a year left on his contract, which looked like the end of the road on the top circuit for the popular 34-year-old from Australia. During the offseason, Red Bull signed him as a test driver, and after Nyck de Vries struggled at AlphaTauri, Ricciardo finds himself back in the driver’s seat.

Ricciardo drove for Red Bull from 2014 through 2018, accumulating seven Grand Prix wins. Before that he spent two years driving for Toro Rosso, which later became AlphaTauri, so his return this week is not just to the F1 grid, but to the Red Bull starting lineup.

Ferrari Retrenches

After a disastrous run in Budapest last year, Ferrari enters this year’s race with a new strategy on setting up the car. According to reports, the team has adjusted the rear wing to create more downforce and made changes up front to improve aerodynamics. The adjustments seemed to have delivered, with Charles Leclerc posting the fastest time during the second round of practice and stablemate Carlos Sainz, who spun out in the first practice session, putting up the 10th-best time.

Driver Standings Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen – 255 points

2) Sergio Perez – 156 points

3) Fernando Alonso – 137 points

4) Lewis Hamilton – 121 points

5) Carlos Sainz – 83 points

6) George Russell – 82 points

7) Charles Leclerc – 74 points

8) Lance Stroll – 44 points

9) Lando Norris – 42 points

10) Esteban Ocon – 31 points

11) Oscar Piastri – 17 points

12) Pierre Gasly – 16 points

13) Alex Albon – 11 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg – 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas – 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu – 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda – 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen – 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant – 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries – 0 points