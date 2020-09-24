Professional Bull Riders Move 2020 World Finals to AT&T Stadium in Dallas

The PBR World Finals will offer a $1 million bonus, a gold buckle to the new PBR world champion and a $300,000 check to the event winner.

Because of Nevada state restrictions placed on spectators gathering at sporting events, the Professional Bull Riders 2020 World Finals will not be held in Las Vegas for the first time in its 27-year history. Instead, the event, which was originally scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena from Nov. 4-8, heads to the open air of the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 12-15. As part of the reshuffling of venues, the 2021 PBR Global Cup, which was slated to be held at AT&T Stadium in the Spring, will now move to Las Vegas.

“The PBR World Finals, the biggest event in bull riding, will crown our next champion rider and bull in the NFL’s largest stadium in the heart of cowboy country, giving fans the sport they love in a comfortable, socially distanced environment,” said PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason. “We are very grateful to Governor Abbott and the state of Texas, who moved at lightning speed to make this happen, as well as our partners in the city of Arlington, the Visitors Bureau, and AT&T Stadium for welcoming PBR and our loyal fans for championship week.”

This isn’t the first time PBR has competed in the Cowboys’ stadium. They’ve held events there annually since 2010, including the sport’s largest single-day event to date, the Iron Cowboy, which drew in more than 46,000 fans in February 2018. The PBR World Finals will offer a $1 million bonus, a gold buckle to the new PBR world champion and a $300,000 check to the event winner.

All rounds of the PBR World Finals will be carried on CBS Sports Network and will feature a preshow as well as a season recap show.

“When we heard about the potential opportunity to host PBR World Finals, we immediately began discussions to figure out a way to host this event,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “We have an incredible relationship with PBR since the opening of our stadium and we’re as excited as ever to extend that relationship by providing a safe stadium environment for them to feature their sport once again.”

During the week of the World Finals, fans will also have the opportunity to attend the Women’s Rodeo World Championship at the Will Rogers Center in Ft. Worth on Nov. 9. Contestants will compete in four disciplines for piece of the $750,000 purse, along with a $20,000 bonus. The prize for the main event’s eventual champion is $136,000.

The announcement comes after PBR recently unveiled they’ll be hosting an event aboard the USS Lexington in December.

Tickets for the PBR World Finals go on sale October 5.