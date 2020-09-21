Riot Games’ League of Legends Partners with Mercedes-Benz

League of Legends publisher and developer Riot Games has struck a multiyear partnership with Mercedes-Benz. The German car company, which has already been a partner in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) in China since 2017, will now serve as the exclusive and official automotive partner for the massively popular online game’s annual World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational and All-Star Event.

In addition to serving as League of Legends’ first-ever presenting partner at each global event’s trophy ceremony, Mercedes-Benz will also create video content, provide transportation for pro teams at major events and engage in other global activities, starting with the 10th annual World Championship, which will be held Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 in Shanghai.

The partnership aims to attract young audiences and connect them to both brands. “Most esports fans are within the age range of 18 to 34, making them an interesting target group for Mercedes-Benz. Esports opens an important field in branded entertainment and offers the perfect platform for us to meet these young people,” Mercedes-Benz AG vice president of marketing Bettina Fetzer said in a statement. “Our long-term goal is to expand the commitment to esports by Mercedes-Benz, as we strongly believe that esports will continue to grow in popularity in the years to come.”

Naz Aletaha, head of global esports and partnerships at Riot Games is looking forward to the future with Mercedes.

“Mercedes has proven to be incredibly creative when it comes to engaging with sports fans, athletes and events, and they have already shown dynamic ideas when it comes to interacting with our audience in a playful fashion,” she said. “As we enter the second decade of LoL Esports, we seek to define what modern sports can look like, and partners like Mercedes-Benz can help amplify our efforts and further elevate the cultural impact of the sport.”

Mercedes is the latest notable brand to link up with Riot, joining Cisco, Spotify and Bose, which will provide the official gaming headset for upcoming League of Legends Global events. This is Bose’s first ever headset designed strictly for gaming.