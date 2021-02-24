Dragon/Penske Formula E Racing Signs Bosch to Develop Car Management System

Dragon/Penske Autosport announced a partnership with Bosch Motorsport this week that will bring a custom electrical system to the team as it competes in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Under the agreement, Bosch will provide support to Dragon/Penske by developing an electronic vehicle management system, including hardware and software components, specially tailored to this style of racing. Formula E cars rely solely on tailor-made software engineering to control everything from breaking and driver display to energy management.

Bosch has been involved in motorsports for more than a century, starting with spark devices and evolving into these types of electrical systems. The Dragon/Penske deal suggests Bosch will update the teams cars to conform to the coming Gen3 car regulations. Bosch is developing an entire electric powertrain to be tested and available for the Formula E Gen3 car.

“We are grateful for the support of Bosch Engineering and the entire Bosch Global board,” said Dragon/Penske Autosport Jay Penske, who is also the CEO of Penske Media Corporation, publisher of Sportico. “Through our work together we will provide Bosch with a platform to both showcase its capabilities as it develops Formula E specific technologies, while also using the Team’s story-telling abilities to illustrate the role Bosch is playing as a leader in the electrification of the mobility industry.”

The seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will begin this weekend with the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia before going on to 8 other scheduled races around the world. Dragon/Penske Autosport and Bosch have already begun work on the vehicle management system and plan to implement it in the coming weeks.

“With this partnership,” said Dr. Markus Heyn, a member of the board of management at Robert Bosch GmbH, “Bosch underscores its claim as a leading supplier of powertrain management solutions, both in electromobility for production vehicles and in electrified motorsports.”