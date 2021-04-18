Formula One Announces Arrival of Miami Race in 2022

For the first time, and after years of speculation, Formula One announced Sunday it will take to the streets of Miami next year.

The makeshift track will run around Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play, and will include 19 turns and a long straight, where the cars are expected to reach up to 198 mph. The 2022 race, the first in a 10-year contract with the city, will mark the 11th U.S.-based circuit in the history of the league and the second in the state of Florida, which last ran in Sebring in 1959.

Already a staple of the North American swing, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, will stay on the schedule for now. COTA’s 10-year contract with Formula One ends after 2022; there is no official word as to the future of that course in the schedule.

According to the promoters of the Miami GP, the event expects to create 4,000 new jobs in the community and bring more than $4 million into the local economy each year. “The Formula One Miami Grand Prix is another example of a world-class event coming to our region,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO. The date of the 2022 race has yet to be confirmed, but F1 president Stefano Domenicali expects it to be in the second quarter of the year, so as not to conflict with the Austin race, which is usually held in October.

“The USA is a key growth market for us,” said Domenicali, “and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the U.S., which will be further supported by this exciting second race. We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers exciting racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community.”

The league also plans to roll out local initiatives and infrastructure for STEM education, along with opportunities for local businesses to be a part of the race weekend.