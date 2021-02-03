Professional Fighters League Announces Deal With CarParts.com

After establishing partnerships with Geico, the Marines and Flagship Solutions/IBM, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced a deal with CarParts.com, its first partnership in the automotive industry. CarParts.com was named the fastest growing auto parts site in the automotive aftermarket by SimilarWeb. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Like its new partner, the PFL has grown at a rapid rate. Founded in 2018, the PFL is structured so MMA fighters fight in a regular season and playoffs before eventually competing for a championship and million-dollar prize. The company’s Instagram page has seen a 68% follower increase since last year, 30% total audience growth across its digital channels and a 200% engagement jump.

“The intersection of CarParts.com and their consumer base, plus our fan base, is the perfect intersection,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in an interview. “We’re excited to provide CarParts.com with branding and access, but we’re equally excited for what CarParts.com is going to do to activate the PFL, because it’s an opportunity for us to bring in new fans and increase engagement.”

Murray credited his marketing team with providing insight into potential partners, which eventually led to the pact. Once the two companies were in touch, it took three months to complete the deal. The partnership will see CarParts.com as a presenting partner when the PFL season kicks off on April 23 on ESPN. Both companies will also produce a co-branded national TV commercial and sweepstakes for fans.

“We know this fan base better than anyone, and we’re marketers at the PFL, so who better to create custom-themed content for brands [than us]?” said Murray.

Houman Akhavan, the chief marketing officer of CarParts.com, said the similarities between the two companies made for an ideal fit.

“CarParts.com customers and PFL fans have a lot in common, making this a natural next step in our continued growth,” Akhavan said. “But the intersecting fan base is only part of what makes this a valuable partnership. We look forward to leveraging our shared commitments to continuous innovation and customer loyalty to bring this partnership to life. Not only for the benefit of both organizations, but also PFL fighters and their fans.”