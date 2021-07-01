U.S. Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympic Ban Over Pot Test

Sha’Carri Richardson’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics is in doubt following a failed drug test, as one of Team USA’s most marketable young stars faces banishment with the Games less than a month away.

Richardson, the U.S. champion in the 100-meter dash, tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympics Trials, according to the Gleaner, a Kingston, Jamaica-based newspaper. It’s unclear exactly what the next steps are for the 21-year-old regarding the Olympics, which begin on July 23.

Richardson’s agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, a former track star and NFL player, didn’t respond to emails and voice messages seeking comment. A representative for U.S. Track & Field didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. Marijuana is classified as a Substance of Abuse by the World Doping Anti-Doping Agency, which manages drug protocol for the International Olympic Committee, and a positive test could result in a ban from three months to four years.

Richardson is scheduled to appear on Friday’s Today Show on NBC, according to two people familiar with the matter. NBC paid $4.38 billion for broadcast rights to the 2014-2020 Olympic Games and later extended the deal through the 2032 Games at a total cost of $7.75 billion.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” earlier Thursday afternoon, without further explanation. Later in the day, Reuters reported that she will not compete in Sunday’s Diamond League meet in Stockholm, where she had been expected to run in the 200 meters.

Her exclusion from the Olympics would be a blow for other stakeholders across the U.S. Olympic movement, including Richardson’s primary sponsor, Nike. A spokesman for sneaker giant declined to comment. Track and field runs for the entire second half of the Games and is among the most popular and most watched sports at the Olympics.

Richardson’s absence could cause heartache for fans and sponsors alike.

“What’s unfortunate is that regardless of anyone’s opinion on marijuana, if the IOC has banned a substance, every elite athlete knows that substance can’t show up in a random sample/test,” Rick Burton, a former chief marketing officer for the U.S. Olympic Committee, said in an interview. “And while the IOC may choose to stand firm on a positive/violation, parties like the USOPC, Nike and NBC have a vested reason for not wanting to lose a possible medalist.”

Known for her long nails and flowing multicolored hair, an homage to Team USA legend Florence Griffith Joyner, Richardson burst onto the scene a few years ago as a freshman at LSU, winning a national title in the 100 meters. She turned pro in June 2019, and qualified for her first Olympic games last month, winning the 100 meters at the U.S. trials.

Despite marijuana’s legalization in a number of U.S. states, it remains prohibited in competition by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which adheres to guidelines laid out by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Athletes without an approved waiver, known as a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), are subject to sanctions if they test positive for marijuana or cannabinoids.