NYC Marathon’s Charity Hits $100M Raised for Youth Programs

The premier charity of New York Road Runners (NYRR), Team For Kids, has hit a financial milestone, passing the $100 million mark in money raised.

Since Team for Kids’ creation in 2002, the charity has primarily supported NYRR’s flagship youth running program, called Rising New York Road Runners, which provides free programs, events and resources to schools, community centers and after-school programs in New York City and nationwide. Dollars raised for Team for Kids go toward supporting Rising New York Road Runners staff, providing equipment and resources, and offering kids running and fitness activities nationwide.

In addition to Rising New York Road Runners, Team for Kids funds support NYRR’s other free community-based programs, including Run for the Future, NYRR Youth Ambassadors, NYRR Striders and NYRR Open run.

Team For Kids offers runners an entry into the NYC Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, in exchange for charity funding (the 2023 minimum commitment is $2,620), and the team has grown into one of the race’s largest charity groups. At the 2002 NYC Marathon, the inaugural Team for Kids group included 135 adult runners who raised nearly $180,000 for NYRR youth program participants. Since then, more than 30,000 runners have joined the TFK charity team to run the five boroughs in support of the charity.

The charity team is not restricted to the marathon; on Sunday, March 19, 500 runners from across the globe will run the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half with Team for Kids and are expected to raise more than $750,000. Additionally, TFK supports marathon teams in races across the world, including the other five World Marathon Majors (Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin and Chicago).

“Reaching $100 million is an incredible milestone for NYRR’s Team for Kids and our youth and community programs,” Marissa Muñoz, Senior Vice President of Community Impact at NYRR, said in a press release. “Thanks to the devotion and support of every Team for Kids member who fundraised over the last 21 years, our programming and impact have grown exponentially. We’re able to provide more opportunities for community members and exemplify NYRR’s mission to help and inspire through running.”

Throughout the years, several pro athletes, among other celebrities, have served as ambassadors for Team for Kids, including Olympic marathon medalist Meb Keflezighi, New York Giants star Tiki Barber and TV host Nev Schulman.

“TFK’s mission aligns with my personal goal to empower the next generation of students and athletes to chase their potential,” Keflezighi, an NYC Marathon champion and Team for Kids Ambassador, said in the release. “Through Team for Kids, the lives of thousands of kids have been changed for the better and I look forward to the program’s next milestone.”