One Championship to Bring Live Events to Qatar’s Media City

ONE Championship and Media City Qatar are teaming up to bring a string of live martial arts events to the Middle East. Both entities have signed an MOU.

The first event, which will feature international and regional athletes, is expected to happen in Doha, potentially later this year.

Singapore-based ONE, one of the largest combat sports promotions, looks to tap into the Middle East’s growing martial arts fanbase and international sports scene by putting on entertaining fight content. It will be done with help from its broadcast partner beIN Sports, a Qatari network.

ONE, which was founded in 2011 and has the Qatar Investment Authority among its investors, regularly holds martial arts bouts from kickboxing to Muay Thai and has featured some of the world’s best martial artists.

Media City Qatar calls itself “a global media hub and incubator for companies, entrepreneurs, innovators and creative talent” that “aims to accelerate the evolution of regional media.”

This move is an extension of the global partnership ONE and Media City inked last year.