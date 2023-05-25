PLL Teams Will Represent Home Cities Starting in 2024

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) will shift from a tour-based model to geographically based teams starting with the 2024 season, as first reported by Sportico. This marks one of the biggest developments in the league since its inaugural season in 2019.

Beginning in 2024, all of the teams will travel to each of the eight home venues (which will be named later), and the home team will play a doubleheader. To round out the 14-weekend season, two regular season weekends will be played at neutral sites, and the all-star game, playoffs and championships will be held at a location to be named later.

“This move will unlock deeper, more connected relationships between our fans, teams and players,” Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL, said in a press release. “Continuing to build a global presence around lacrosse and driving our mission forward will remain core to our approach.”

The league will analyze a number of cities and regions to determine which will become the league’s home markets, looking at factors such as lacrosse’s popularity, the local fanbase, available venues and historical lacrosse ticket sales. The eight locations will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2023.

There are no plans for the PLL to shift from operating as a single entity; the league will continue to own all eight teams.

“We feel excited and ready to give fans of the PLL home teams,” PLL investor and board member Joe Tsai said in a press release. “It’s a big step. Teams that are embraced by their communities can become a symbol of how to engage, support and believe in something together. I’ve learned that every market interacts with their favorite team and players differently. We’re up for that challenge.”

The PLL, founded by lacrosse star Paul Rabil and his brother Mike, launched with six teams, later expanding to the current eight. It’s backed by investors including Tsai, David Blitzer, Bob Kraft and Arctos Sports Partners. The 2023 season kicks off on June 3 in Albany, N.Y., and games will be aired live on ABC and ESPN+.