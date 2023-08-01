Ehrenberg Bets on CarJitsu and Putt-Putt via Niche Sport Network

Place your bets for more CarJitsu and competitive carrom.

Pro League Network, a recently formed producer of niche sports to create betting content for sportsbooks, has closed on a seed funding round from well-known venture capital investor Roger Ehrenberg. Company executives said they raised a “low seven figure” amount from Ehrenberg’s VC funds IA Sports Ventures and Eberg Capital and will officially announce the news later today.

“There are a lot of synergies because of what Eberg Capital is focused on right now, everything from his lead investment in bringing SlamBall back and his follow-on round in Betr Media, and [he] has always been focused on media,” said Pro League Network co-founder Bill Yucatonis in a phone call.

Yucatonis and another long-time casino and gaming executive, Mike Salvaris, formed PLN in December with the aim of creating niche sports suitable for sports wagering. The company has 16 sports competing or in development, including CarJitsu, a close combat match that takes place inside a car, SlapFIGHT, its circuit of the Russian slapping contest, and the World Putting League, a mini-golf pro league. The company seeks to program matches to occur in dead spots of the sports calendar, filling gaps where there are few to no betting opportunities.

“Three of the four professional sports have an overlapping schedule in the months they are active, let alone the days of the week, and we thought there was an interesting opportunity there to really own the other parts of the schedule,” said Salvaris in a phone call.

Salvaris, an Australia native who worked in the sports practice at McKinsey & Co. and helped developed the Colonial Downs horse racing track in Virginia, points to horseracing as an example of the demand for bettable content. The majority of betting volumes in horseracing isn’t on top-tier thoroughbred contests, but instead on early day and mid-week claiming races, which are typically contests of lower-quality horses being showcased for potential buyers.

Another example of the potential of niche sports: In Colorado alone about $80 million is wagered on table tennis annually.

The Pro League Network’s business model is unique in that it’s agnostic about whether another broadcaster wants to pick up its sports, and it isn’t pursuing traditional advertising during games. Instead, PLN shares in the revenue generated from bets at casinos and on mobile apps, affiliate fees and sponsorship dollars in its leagues. “We don’t care about ticket sales, concession sales or anything like that,” Salvaris said. “We’re about the home-streaming experience and specifically the home-viewing and wagering experience.”

The PLN structures its broadcasts to pull in viewers and bettors who in all likelihood have no familiarity with the sport on the screen. It does that in part by breaking down familiar, if more complex games like golf, into component games, like the mini-golf league and its Xtreme Long Drive League. Or by creating sports that have an immediate entertaining twist, such as CarJitsu, and the yet-to-debut BeastBall, a gladiator-like one-on-one tilt built off the rules of rugby. Whatever the game, PLN’s formula is to spend time introducing the players and their expertise to create rooting interests, explain the game and its rules, and create wagering opportunities with the contest, usually structured in bite-sized, one-on-one rounds.

“By no means do we think we’re going to take down the NFL, nor is that our focus, but there’s a whole category of people that are casual bettors, want good entertainment and want to watch it with their community,” said Yucatonis, who previously helped build Everest Poker as chief marketing officer.

The investment from Ehrenberg, originally a Silicon Valley-focused venture capitalist who decided to home in on sports investing, will go toward expanding PLN’s programming of live events. Right now the company produces about an hour to 90 minutes of live matches a week, mostly in the World Putting League, and would like to increase its live programming to perhaps 12 hours in the next year, according to the executives. DraftKings, Best365 and Betfred already carry PLN content for betting in 10 states as well as some countries outside the U.S.

In addition to closing the seed funding, PLN has also added as advisors Chris Grove, who leads sports-betting focused VC fund Acies Investments and is a well-known betting analyst, and Jeff Ma, the host of “Bet The Process” sports betting podcast and a former executive at Microsoft.

“PLN is at the forefront of creating a new kind of bettable entertainment,” Ehrenberg said in a press release that will be released later Tuesday by PLN. “We’ve been impressed by the momentum they have generated across the industry.”