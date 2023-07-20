Everything to Know About SlamBall, the Alternative Sports League

After a long hiatus, SlamBall is back, somewhat by popular demand. Whether you’ve spent hours on YouTube watching old highlights or are simply a curious sports fan, here’s what you need to know about the new league hoping to crash the alternative sports market.

What is SlamBall?

SlamBall is essentially 4-on-4 basketball played on a spring-loaded floor with four trampolines inside the arc. It’s full contact—body checking is allowed—and fast-paced, with on the fly substitutions and hockey-like plexiglass boards surrounding the court instead of out-of-bounds lines. The court is 96 feet long and 64 wide, making it slightly larger than a regulation basketball court.

How did SlamBall begin?

SlamBall was founded by Mason Gordon in the early 2000s with some of his friends on a makeshift court in a warehouse. He turned that into a television deal, and two seasons of SlamBall were aired on SpikeTV in 2002 and 2003.

Why did SlamBall End?

A third season of SlamBall was played in 2008, culminating with a championship game on CBS, but networks did not consider it enough of a ratings success to continue broadcasting the sport, so it receded into obscurity. In recent years, hashtags such as #BringBackSlamball became popular on social media, and in August 2022, on the 20th anniversary of the first televised SlamBall game, Gordon announced the sport’s return.

What is the SlamBall league’s format?

The eight teams will play a four-week regular season, with games played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Each night consists of an early session and a late session. In each session, four teams compete in a mini-tournament in which the winners of the first two games play again in the third game, which may lead to dissimilar game totals in the standings. “In SlamBall, you win the chance to win more,” Gordon said. “Our better teams play more games.”

The season will conclude with two semifinal games on Aug. 15 and a championship game on Aug. 17.

How long are SlamBall games?

Games consist of five-minute quarters, which sticks with the sport’s original format from 20 years ago. Gordon envisions that short games will keep audiences interested in the core product, particularly since younger demographics consume legacy sports increasingly through highlight clips and social media.

Where are SlamBall games?

The practice court that the league has been using for training camp will be torn down and rebuilt in Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, which is also the site of NBA Summer League. Gordon notes that Vegas will host its first F1 race in November, the first ever NBA midseason tournament in December and the city’s first Super Bowl in February 2024. “Vegas is rapidly becoming sports town USA,” Gordon said.

How is SlamBall scored?

Dunks have always been and will still be worth three points in SlamBall, but the rules have changed this season to encourage more perimeter play. Now, long jump shots outside the trampoline area are worth three points as well, and shots from behind the arc are worth four points. “My team shoots the three and the four. Everybody on my team can shoot the ball,” Rumble coach Ken Carter said. “Steph Curry changed the game, and I think he’s going to change SlamBall as well.”

At 26 and a half feet, the arc is farther back than it was in SlamBall 1.0, and farther than the NBA line. Gordon said that this distance is right between 26 feet, from where most pros can shoot, and 27 feet, from where only the top shooters in the world can shoot.

What are some other important SlamBall rules?

Two significant departures from basketball rules are that defenders may legally goaltend on shots taken from the trampolines, and that one-on-one penalty shots settle fouls as opposed to free throws. A less exciting part of SlamBall law is the detailed list of restrictions on movement in the trampoline area. A full list of rules and regulations is available on the SlamBall website.

Who are the SlamBall players?

The 56 players on team rosters are a combination of athletes with basketball and football backgrounds. Thirty-four of the players played college basketball, 12 played college football, and five ran track. The average height of a SlamBall player is 6-foot-4 and the average age is 26 years old.

No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Moragne is poised to be one of the sport’s superstars, featuring an all-around skillset and a natural ability on the trampolines. Another unique player to watch for is Tony Crosby II, a 5-foot-6 track athlete and international slam dunk champion who claims to have a 52-inch vertical jump off of a hardwood floor.

In addition to a plethora of college athletes who reached out to the league after the rosters were already set, there are many skilled players in China who trained while Gordon and his team grew the sport in that country over the past decade. They were unable to secure visas for those players in time for 2023, but plan to tap into that talent pool in the future.

How much do SlamBall Players make?

First-round draft picks make the highest salaries, followed by second-round picks, and then most players in the league earn a base level salary. Gordon declined to share the number, but said that the league determined an amount that would be attractive to players versus playing basketball overseas.

How can I watch SlamBall?

Opening night of SlamBall will be aired on ESPN on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The rest of the games will largely be streamed on ESPN+, with a few games on ESPN2 throughout the season. “We didn't expect every single sports broadcaster to make us an offer or signal a strong intent to make us an offer,” Gordon said. “[But] to say that SlamBall is back and it's on ESPN, that's a conversation-ender with respect to ‘is this a real sport?’”

Who are the SlamBall announcers?

SlamBall has yet to announce who will be calling the games. "We're trying to make it a fun and irreverent group," Gordon said.

How much are SlamBall tickets?

General admission tickets cost $30 per session, and courtside seats are being sold for $125. Seating capacity in the venue is roughly 2,500.

Can you bet on SlamBall?

The league is hoping major sportsbooks will have lines available about halfway through the season after getting a chance to see the product. Gordon says that two goals are to integrate betting into the broadcast, and also to specifically target football and basketball bettors. “Slamball is played by basketball and football athletes, in between basketball and football seasons,” Gordon said. “You don't have to squint very hard to see the market opportunity.”

Who owns the SlamBall teams?

The league currently owns the teams, which could change down the road, but is unlikely to before next summer. “What I didn't expect was this massive influx of interest around territorial rights,” Gordon said. “Premium partners are blowing us up being like, ‘I want rights for this part of the country.’”

Who are the SlamBall investors?

The Series A round of funding raised $11 million and included David Blitzer and David Adelman, both of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment; Fanatics founder Michael Rubin; VC investor Gary Vaynerchuk; NBA player Blake Griffin; Sacramento Kings investor Kevin Nagle; Lloyd Danzig of Sharp Alpha; Legends Growth Enterprises; Red Games CEO Brian Lovell; attorney Jesse Sharf, Accelerate Sports; and VC investor Eric Manlunas. “We kind of picked the people that we wanted and lo and behold, they wanted to get in,” Gordon said. “We’re really blessed to have Roger Ehrenberg as our lead investor from IA Ventures, who’s incredibly well-versed in the process.”