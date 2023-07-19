I Gave SlamBall a Try. It’s a Lot Harder Than It Looks

I visited SlamBall’s training camp in Las Vegas ahead of the alternative sports league’s opening night on Friday, expecting to get some videos of myself throwing down sick between-the-legs, 360-flip dunks to show all my friends.

After all, that’s what made SlamBall—a sport where players launch themselves off trampolines to dunk over opponents, with plenty of contact en route—such a cult hit among fans of a certain age before the league folded in 2008.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh they’re just jumping on trampolines!’” Rumble coach Ken Carter said. “Let them try it.”

I tried it. It’s not easy.

Before even attempting a dunk, I had to go through some basics of safely and effectively using the trampolines with gymnastics coach Pat Graves, who’s been teaching the players, among other things, how to “ride the tramps” instead of “jumping” off of them.

We started by practicing basic form (how to push down through my toes) and how to “kill bounce” (a wide landing to stop my momentum). Then we moved into safety, which began with trust-falling backwards onto the tramp (I couldn’t help but extend my arms out every time, which is a no-no if you want to avoid wrist injuries) and moved into jumping up, landing on my back and bouncing back up onto my feet.

The players went through these same drills on their first few days of camp. “At the beginning, even if you’ve got a good basketball player, a good football player, if you bring them into a hockey rink you still have to teach them how to skate,” Slashers coach and former player Stanley Fletcher said.

These also aren’t your neighbor’s backyard trampolines—they are much more powerful. According to league founder Mason Gordon, with 10 solid consecutive bounces, a player can get 30 feet in the air. If you land wrong, you can very easily lose your balance or fly off course entirely. “Seeing them do it on TV, I was like, ‘Oh I can do that,’” Mob player Gage Smith said. “But then you get on the court and you’re jumping off the side tramps, like 15 feet away, and then you try to dunk on somebody. It’s a different beast, man.”

By the time I was ready for my big social media moment, I had forgotten something Graves mentioned earlier: A huge basketball-style knee bend to prepare for takeoff will stunt your bounce off the trampoline. Hence, my first dunk attempt yielded about six inches of elevation. “That’s what happens when you push down. You can’t get up again,” Graves told me.

I eventually got my dunk in (squint hard enough and you’ll see a windmill), but I came away with an appreciation for the challenge players have undergone over the past month to prepare for their SlamBall debuts.

“The amount of skill that it takes to play this sport is unlike any other,” Florida A&M basketball standout and SlamBall’s No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Moragne said. “You could be a great basketball player but you need some kind of football bone or physical bone in your body to be out here, because you’re gonna get hit.”

So who are these athletes, and how did the SlamBall league find them? Rob Wilson is a buddy of Gordon’s who played the game back in the early 2000s on a makeshift court in the Los Angeles warehouse where the game was launched. He later became a successful agent for overseas basketball players. When it was time to find young SlamBall talent, Wilson had all the necessary college-sports connections.

He recruited an assortment of college basketball and football players, and Gordon and his team determined a base salary that would be lucrative versus playing overseas. Besides the check, the chance to play a sport closer to home, in games shown on ESPN, was another big carrot.

“We thought there would have to be this big pitch,” Gordon said. “And everyone was like ‘Hey, stop talking, I’ve been wanting to play SlamBall for the last four or five years!’”

Smith, a former small-college basketball player at Concordia University, is a case in point.

“I was like ‘Heck yeah, I remember seeing SlamBall when I was younger […] this is the coolest thing ever,’ and I just fell in love with it,” Smith said.

In all, 34 of the players played college basketball, 12 played college football and five ran track. The average height is 6-foot-4, and the average age is 26 years old. Four players are children of guys who played in SlamBall’s first go-around back in the early 2000s, including brothers Dionte and Donavin Byrd, Bryan Bell-Anderson and Jamaal Barnes Jr.

There’s even more connectivity to the older era of the sport. Every team has a head coach and assistant coach, all of whom either played or coached 20 years ago during SlamBall 1.0.

During the month-long training camp, each of the league’s eight teams got two hours of court time per day, spent on a combination of running through plays, individual skill work and scrimmages. That comes on top of weight training, cardio, team film sessions and team building activities. Buzzsaw coach Hernando Planells Jr., who has coached basketball in the G League, overseas and in college, says this is the fastest he’s seen a team come together off the court.

On the court, getting used to the trampolines was a challenge for the first several days. “I told the guys, ‘I’ve meditated for the past 10 years, in the past four days you guys have put all that s— out the f—ing window,’” Planells said.

Once players started to flow better on the court, they still had to learn the rules. For example, two players from the same team may not be on the scoring springbed at the same time–these types of restrictions have been tough for new players to follow during scrimmages.

They also had difficulty with the game’s conditioning demands; five minutes of SlamBall action was way more tiring than five minutes of basketball. “Slamball’s five minutes, it’s the craziest conditioning you can do, except for MMA,” Smith said.

Up close and in-person, the game is a percussive symphony, between the sounds of the trampolines, the wooden floor and the hockey-like plexiglass boards surrounding the court. The scrimmage I watched, however, also featured sophisticated strategy, such as plays designed to bait the stopper (SlamBall’s version of a goalie) into the air so that another potential scorer can jump towards the rim while the stopper is on his way down.

Coaches caution that Friday’s debut games won’t look like the final product. “This is all rookies,” Planells said. “In any sport, with rookies, you’re going to have a big learning curve. Every week you’ll see the game improve because of it.”

Gordon’s team believes that this room for growth in player development is a big factor in the upside of the sport. “The [players] are about 30% of where they’ll be,” Fletcher said. “In the third [season], you’ll see the game go bananas.”

It was hard not to get wrapped up in the excitement emanating from the players and coaches at the training camp. “The aerial display, there’s nothing like it. Everybody meeting 25 feet in the air? It’s love, man,” Dionte Byrd said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else right now.”

(This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bryce Moragne’s last name.)