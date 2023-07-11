Fury-Ngannou Bout Rings In Next Round of Saudi Sports Strategy

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou are booked to fight.

The long-awaited matchup, announced on Tuesday, is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 28. It’s unclear if Fury’s WBC heavyweight title belt will be on the line.

This isn’t the first trip to Saudi Arabia for Fury, as he made his WWE debut in Riyadi in 2019 when he defeated Braun Strowman in stunning fashion at the WWE Crown Jewel.

“I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft,” Fury said in a statement.

Ngannou last fought in Jan. 2022, when he retained his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. But after a contract dispute, Ngannou vacated the title and left UFC earlier this year. He recently inked a deal with the Professional Fighters League and has centered his focus on boxing.

“After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet,” Ngannou said in a statement.

Endeavor, which owns both UFC and WWE, is no stranger to the Middle East. The WWE has staged live events in Saudia Arabia for the last decade. The wrestling promotion hosted a big event at the Jeddah Superdome back in May.

The fight taking place in Riyadh shows how Saudi Arabia continues to be involved in the global sports landscape. This trend is highlighted by the planned merger between Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

The Saudi’s involvement has also reached major pro sports leagues. Monumental Sports Group, which owns the Washington Wizards and Capitals, recently announced the Qatar Investment Authority as a minority investor.