World Lax Championship Snags Naming Sponsor as LA28 Decision Looms

For what’s believed to be the first time in its 56-year history, the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship has a presenting sponsor. On Monday organizers introduced Rady Children’s Hospital as the naming partner for the tournament, which will see 30 national teams face off in San Diego starting June 21.

“Creating financially viable and sustainable events is imperative to our future,” World Lacrosse CEO Jim Scherr said in an email. “Not only will sponsorships of this level help us run truly world-class events that are desirable for athletes and fans, but it will set us up for future success with host cities.”

It will also help the sport’s drive for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games. “We’re currently in the final stretch before the decision is made,” Scherr wrote. “There are some strong contenders, and our ability to help drive revenue is critical.”

The financial success follows a broad reorganization in the late aughts, when the men’s and women’s international federations merged under one umbrella and the championships went from volunteer staffs working with local organizers to a full-time professional operation. “Our new structure has allowed us to create an elevated product that is more attractive to fans and commercial partners,” Scherr wrote, adding that the old arrangement made it “challenging to attract blue chip brands outside of the endemic space.”

Now, the largest children’s hospital system on the west coast has joined the cause. “Given our platform with this event to positively impact the lives of San Diegans, I could think of no better partner than Rady Children’s Hospital,” Joe Tsai, owner of the National Lacrosse League’s San Diego Seals and head of the San Diego organizing committee, said in a release.

The championship, featuring a full-contact outdoors version of the game with 10 players per side, should become the most watched version to date. All 107 games will appear globally on ESPN networks, and passes granting entry for the entire 11-day event are nearly sold out, although single-day passes only recently went on sale