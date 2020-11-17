FC Barcelona and Danone Ink Sponsorship Deal to Court U.S. Fans

FC Barcelona and consumer packaged goods company Danone North America announced a three-year partnership on Tuesday at the virtual Brandweek Sports Marketing Summit. The marketing-focused deal marks the first U.S. regional partner for the Spanish football club’s New York office, which it opened in 2016.

With a focus on engaging American soccer fans, Danone will receive regional rights to promote a number of its dairy- and plant-based products with FC Barcelona’s men’s and women’s teams as well as the club’s U.S. youth soccer academies.

As FC Barcelona’s global audience continues to grow, it will also tap into Danone’s American consumers through digital and social content. Activations and promotions tailored to American fans around major games, summer tours and more events are also part of the deal.

“Partnering with Danone North America strengthens FC Barcelona’s influence and reach in the United States and North America as the club seeks to continue to grow its presence on the continent to new and existing supporters and partners,” Xavier O’Callaghan, managing director of FC Barcelona’s New York office, said in a release. “This partnership is a big win for our New York office, especially during such turbulent times we all face now amid the coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to working with Danone North America over the next three years to leave a lasting and meaningful impression across the market.”

The club’s American office has made other notable deals for the Barca brand, expanding its existing deal with Stanley Black & Decker to become the official partner and first jersey sponsor of the FC Barcelona women’s team (FC Barcelona Femení) in 2018 and signing regional LATAM market deals with Banco BMG and Scotiabank. The club has also renewed a global partnership with Gatorade as it seeks to expand its global footprint. Last week, the club announced an extension of its jersey with global internet services provider Rakuten, a Japanese company, through 2022.