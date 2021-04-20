Amazon Denies Super League Plans, U.K.’s Johnson Denounces ‘Closed Shop’

Amazon has said it “understands and shares the concerns raised by football fans” in regards to the proposed — and hugely controversial — European Super League, Variety reports.

In a statement released Tuesday, the subscription video service, which had previously refused to comment on the new league, made clear it is not involved in the venture, which has the sporting world up in arms. “We believe part of the drama and beauty of European football comes from the ability of any club to achieve success through their performances on the pitch,” the company said in a statement.

“We have not been involved in any discussions for this proposed Super League. We are proud to offer our Prime members the football which matters most to them and to present the action in the most innovative ways, including UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy and Premier League football in the U.K.”

Plans for the breakaway European Super League were unveiled on Sunday by a handful of Europe’s biggest clubs. The new league would consolidate the power and money for European club soccer in the hands of those few owners.

The league covers six clubs from England (Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham); three from Spain (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid); and three from Italy (Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan) — all of which would no longer participate in current continental tournaments, such as the Champions and Europa Leagues, and organize their own mid-week competition, the European Super League.

Under the proposal, the clubs would, if they get their way, continue to play on weekends in their domestic leagues. However, many fans and pundits are calling for the removal of these clubs from all European competition, including their domestic leagues, and the Union of European Football Associations has threatened that players on European Super League clubs would be banned from playing on their national teams.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come out strongly against the proposed European Super League soccer championship. After Johnson met with soccer governing bodies on Tuesday, No. 10 Downing Street issued a strongly worded statement on his behalf.

“The prime minister confirmed the government will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop,” the statement said. “He reiterated his unwavering support for the football authorities and confirmed they have the government’s full backing to take whatever action necessary to put a stop to these plans.

“He was clear that no action is off the table and the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped.”