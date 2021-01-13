FIFA, Universal Music Group Launch Podcast Series for Soccer Players and Musicians

Even as most stadiums around the world remain empty, soccer fans will be making a lot of noise soon. This morning FIFA announced the launch of FIFA Sound, an entertainment strategy designed to enable soccer fans, music lovers, artists and players to make connections through the sport and music.

FIFA Sound is debuting an eight-episode podcast series, co-hosted by Liam Payne, former member of the boy band One Direction, and sports broadcaster Jaydee Dyer. The FIFA PlayOn podcast aims to bring together the best soccer players with the world’s greatest musicians. Guests will include Ivan Rakitić and Morat, Carli Lloyd and Rachel Platten, and Asisat Oshoala and Tiwa Savage.

On the podcast, an initiative borne out of a partnership with Universal Music Group for Brands, hosts and guests will discuss the monumental moments of their lives and the music that inspired them during those periods of time.

“We’re delighted to be able to launch this collaboration between FIFA and Universal Music Group, which brings together two of the world’s biggest and most influential passion points—football and music,” Oliver Robert-Murphy, the executive vice president of Universal Music Group for brands, said in a statement.

UMG artist and host Payne is excited for fans to hear what they’ve recorded. “The PlayOn Podcast has been such a journey—it’s been awesome having these incredible players and special guests come together and exchange life experiences from both on and off the pitch, all through the lens of music,” he said.

Jean-François Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing, says the project is aimed to reach as many people as possible across the football world. “The crossover between football and music underscores this wider cultural relevance. Both are universal languages and have the power to create unrivalled emotions. It’s a natural fit to bring them together,” he said. “It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm around the launch of this strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to connect people through inspiring human stories.”

The PlayOn podcast is available to stream today on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music and other podcast players.