Genius Sports Expands South American Soccer Reach in Colombia

Genius Sports is extending its presence in South America with an agreement with Colombian soccer.

Two weeks after announcing an exclusive data deal with the Argentine Football Association, Genius Sports has acquired the exclusive rights to distribute sports betting data and live streams from DIMAYOR, the governing body for Colombia’s top soccer competitions. That includes matches from the country’s top two leagues, its tournaments and its national cup.

As it does with partners around the world, Genius will take that data (and the live streams) and package it for sportsbooks and media companies in the U.S. and other international markets. Terms of the partnership weren’t announced.

Leagues and governing bodies typically view these deals as a chance to reach new fans who can discover the league through gambling. For Genius, which went public in April in a $1.5 billion SPAC deal, the Colombia pact bolsters the company’s presence in a growth market. In addition to Argentina, Genius has nearby relationships with Mexico’s LigaMx and the Peruvian Football Federation.

Moreover, the company’s Latin America headquarters is in Colombia. Its Medellin office has roughly 500 employees, making the country particularly important to the company’s ambitions in the region.

“Expanding our partnership with DIMAYOR, one of Colombia’s premier sports organisations, is another major milestone that will help drive the league’s expansion and deliver even more premium content to our sportsbook partners around the world,” Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said in a statement.

Genius has worked with DIMAYOR, which includes teams like Millonarios, América de Cali and Atlético Nacional, on integrity monitoring for a few years. That relationship will continue under this new expanded deal.