Weeks after selling roughly half of the Liga MX franchise, Club Necaxa’s owners are now offering 1% of the team via a unique NFT auction this month.

The crypto-collectible category has expanded from digital ownership of clips and images to the rights to real world perks. The one-of-one Club Necaxa Token comes with permanent equity that the team says will not be subject to dilution or future capital calls, and can be transferable on the blockchain. The token holder will also get tickets to home and away games, access to team facilities and any championship rings Necaxa earns.

The club has competed in Liga MX since 2016 and has won three top-division titles since 1994 with a history dating back to 1923. The recent transaction valued the team in the “low-nine figures” and represented American investors’ first foray into the Mexican league. Real estate investor Al Tylis and soccer executive Sam Porter led that group, which also included the likes of Mexican-American actress Eva Longoria, German soccer star Mesut Ozil and model Kate Upton.

Interested NFT bidders will be able to access more financial information regarding the club—including a management presentation—if they sign a nondisclosure agreement. NFT marketplace OpenSea will host the auction through June 18. Blockchain consultancy B9lab helped create the token.

NFT mania has cooled since cryptocurrency prices fell in May, but teams continue to put the new tech to creative uses. The Premier Lacrosse League recently debuted Owner’s Passes for each of its eight teams that come with premium tickets, while the Golden State Warriors paired a “Warrior for a Day” experience with one of their NFTs.