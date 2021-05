The biggest financial prize in team sports will be awarded over the weekend, in a showdown between two second-division British soccer clubs nicknamed the Swans and the Bees.

At stake in Saturday’s game between Swansea City AFC and Brentford FC, known colloquially as the “world’s richest game,” is the highly coveted final spot in the English Premier League next season. That’s worth at least $240 million over the next three years, according to Deloitte, and potentially hundreds of millions more depending on the winner’s success at the next level.

“Promotion to the Premier League remains the most valuable prize in world football,” said Tim Bridge, director of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group. “Promoted clubs continue to benefit from a major financial windfall, which enables them to make critical strategic investments, both on-pitch and off it.”

Every year the three worst performing teams in the Premier League are relegated to England’s second division, leaving room for three clubs to move up and replace them. The top two finishers in the second division earn automatic entry, with the third awarded to the winner of four-team playoff.

That’s what Swansea—a Welsh club controlled by D.C. United owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan—and Brentford—a West London team owned by former professional gambler Matthew Benham—are vying for Saturday. The loser will return to the second division and try again next year, the winner will move up and start sharing in the Premier League’s billion-dollar TV deals.

How much the winner benefits will depend on one thing: how long it manages to stay in the Premier League. About 40% of promoted clubs are relegated after one season—this year two of the three newcomers are moving back down—and while the Premier League does soften that blow financially, the longer a team stays up, the more money it will make.

In the worst case scenario, Saturday’s winner will see about $134 million (95 million pounds) in broadcast money next year, according to Deloitte’s numbers, then make another $106 million (75 million pounds) in parachute payments, the disbursement the league gives to recently relegated teams. That $240 million jumps to $400 million (280 million pounds) if the club is able to stay up for a second year, and it obviously grows significantly from there. Deloitte’s numbers assume games can be played at pre-pandemic capacities, and that the next cycle of broadcast rights, which starts in 2022-23, deliver at least the same value as the current ones.

The stakes are slightly higher for Swansea than Brentford because of those parachute payments, a controversial parting gift that gives relegated teams a short-term financial advantage to return to the top flight (the two teams that have already secured promotion for next year, Watford and Norwich City, were both in the Premier League in 2019-20). Swansea was relegated after the 2017-18 season and received its third and final parachute payment this year. A Swans loss Saturday would put the team back on the same financial footing as the rest of the second division clubs fighting for future promotion.

Brentford, by contrast, hasn’t played in the top flight since the Premier League took its current shape in 1992. It was in the promotion playoff last year as well, losing to Fulham.

The game has massive ramifications for partners of these teams as well. Swansea, for example, has an apparel deal with Joma and a jersey advertising deal with local Swansea University. Brentford plays in Umbro jerseys, and the club’s principal partner is energy supplier Utilita.