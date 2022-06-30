F.C. Barcelona Sells 10% Stake of LaLiga Media Rights to Sixth Street for $215.6M

F.C. Barcelona has agreed to sell 10% of its media rights to private equity firm Sixth Street for $215.6 million (€207.5 million) for the next 25 years, the club announced this morning. The deal also includes streaming rights.

The deal is structured similarly to CVC Capital Partners’ $2.1 billion deal with LaLiga, which gives CVC an 8.25% stake in the league’s media rights for 50 years through Boost LaLiga, a joint venture the league formed with the private equity firm. Barcelona, along with three other of LaLiga’s top clubs, did not participate in the agreement with CVC.

Over 90% of LaLiga’s revenues are generated through the sale of media rights; most recently, LaLiga sold its domestic broadcast rights to DAZN and Movistar for $5.59 billion for the next five years.

Barcelona’s deal with Sixth Street has closed on the last day of the 2021-22 season and will help provide teams with a higher budget for the current transfer season. Since 2020, LaLiga has reduced the salary cap further, and the league’s top clubs are struggling to keep their expensive players.

Sixth Street declined to comment to Sportico.