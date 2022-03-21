Bored Ape for Ukraine: Mexican Club Necaxa Sells $330K NFT for Charity

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT previously held by Mexico’s Club Necaxa soccer franchise sold for over $330,000 on Sunday, with the proceeds supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Rather than donating money directly, Necaxa owner Al Tylis explained that the team would put its blue chip NFT up for auction “to further galvanize those in the incredibly vibrant NFT community that have been contributing in support of Ukraine.” He also wrote that he hoped to “get the attention of other sports teams around the world to do more.” Tylis was born in Donetsk, Ukraine.

“Sports teams have a unique way of bringing people together and, I believe, have a moral obligation to not only stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also to use their significant financial and other resources to help the people of Ukraine,” Tylis wrote. The charities receiving proceeds include Voices of Children, Save the Children, World Central Kitchen, Americares, and Care, Tylis said.

While certain Bored Apes have sold for millions, Necaxa’s NFT more than doubled in value since Necaxa acquired it in November. Launched in spring 2021, BAYC has become the premier collection of NFT images that unlock access to community benefits while granting holders the commercial rights to the images.

Sales activity has picked up in recent days after BAYC’s creators at Yuga Labs teased their metaverse vision and launched a cryptocurrency of their own, ApeCoin ($APE). Ape holders, including Necaxa, received roughly 10,000 ApeCoins each. Tylis said his organization converted that haul into roughly $150,000 Friday, with plans to donate those proceeds as well.

The buyer of Necaxa’s Ape, a collector who asked to be identified as Franklin, claims to hold 40 BAYC NFTs. “I am proud of @ClubNecaxa for their support of Ukraine,” Franklin wrote in a statement to Sportico. “My constant thoughts and prayers are with the citizens of Ukraine during this tragic war.”

On Monday, Franklin resold the ape to a different prospective bidder for 118 ETH, or $345,000.