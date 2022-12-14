La Previa: Goodbye to Grant, Brazil’s Streaming Record, Women’s World Cup

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner remember their friend, renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, who died in Qatar a few days after joining La Previa’s second episode. Wahl talked about his passion for soccer and predicted Lionel Messi’s Argentina would lift the World Cup on Dec. 18.

Pelit and Gartner’s guest this week is Spanish soccer star Veronica Boquete, who is currently playing for Italy’s Fiorentina. Boquete, who is a veteran of the U-19 Spanish team that won the UEFA tournament in 2004, talked about the current state of women’s soccer, her 15-year-long career playing in top soccer clubs around the world, and how the sport has grown to bring masses to the stadium in recent years.

The hosts also analyze some of the top sports business stories of the week, including the record-breaking streaming results from Brazil’s CazeTV. Also, Pelit and Gartner discuss next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It’s the first World Cup ever to be co-hosted by two countries and the first to feature 32 teams (up from 24 in 2019). For the first time in Women’s World Cup history, participating countries will use dedicated team base camp in next year’s tournament. Last week 29 locations for team camps in Australia and New Zealand were confirmed.

