MLS Club NYCFC to Build Stadium Next to Queens’ Citi Field

New York City FC is moving across town and will build a new, soccer-specific stadium in Queens, next to the New York Mets’ Citi Field, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The MLS club plans to make the announcement on Wednesday, with New York Mayor Eric Adams in attendance.



NYC FC has played home games in Yankee Stadium in the Bronx since joining MLS in 2015, though a number of recent matches took place at Citi Field in recent years. The new venue will be the 23rd soccer-specific stadium out of the league’s 28 teams. Official naming rights haven’t been announced.

The announcement ends an eight-year search for a permanent home for NYC FC and comes a year after team owner City Football Group announced a $650 million raise to expand its operations. The Abu Dhabi-based company also owns Premier League champion Manchester City and operates clubs in Australia, India, Japan, Spain, Uruguay, China, Belgium, France and Italy. NYC FC was recently valued at $690 million, good for seventh place on Sportico‘s list of 2022 MLS Valuations, and won the MLS Cup in 2021.