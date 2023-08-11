Matildas’ World Cup Quarterfinal Takes Over Aussie TV

Australia has found a new way to support its national team’s historic run at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

As the Matildas prepare for the biggest game in Australian women’s soccer history—not only is Australia co-hosting the World Cup, but the team has also never made the event’s semifinals—tournament broadcaster Channel 7 has announced it will air the quarterfinal against France on its main channel in all states and territories across the country. Giving the Matildas the spotlight required bumping Channel 7’s regularly scheduled programming—including news shows and Australian Football League (AFL) matches. Saturday’s game against France starts at 5 p.m. locally, at the same time as some AFL games. Channel 7, which did not respond to Sportico’s request for comment, owns the rights to both competitions.

In the past, the network has shifted news programs during the Australian Football League finals and the Sydney Olympic Games, but never for a women’s soccer game.

The unprecedented decision came after Australia’s Round of 16 victory over Denmark. The game was Australia’s highest-rated program of 2023, according to the network, drawing an audience of 6.54 million people across its free-to-air television and streaming platform 7plus, with an average audience during the knockout match of 3.56 million—more people than last year’s AFL and National Rugby League grand finals. Last year, 1.42 million Australians tuned in to the broadcasts of the AFL’s finals, the second-most popular league in the country during winter months, behind the National Rugby League.

Channel 7’s move to capture the moment motivated the football league to capitalize on the women’s success.

The AFL announced it will turn the Melbourne Cricket Ground (where some AFL teams play their games) and Optus Stadium in Perth into Women’s World Cup live sites. The league will show the Matildas’ quarterfinal against France on big screens at the MCG ahead of the Carlton-Melbourne match, one of the biggest football rivalries in the country. The public areas will be open before 5 p.m. to screen the soccer game, and the crowd is forecast to be more than 60,000. The AFL game’s broadcast has been moved back to 7.30 p.m. to accommodate Channel 7’s airing of the clash between Australia and France and a news bulletin after.

Sydney Cricket Ground announced it will allow members and their guests to stay at the ground and watch the Matildas after the scheduled AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Suns.

Accor Stadium in Sydney is also working on a solution to allow ticket holders for the England vs. Colombia quarterfinal later on Saturday to come to the ground early and watch the Matildas’ match on big screens inside the stadium.

This is the fourth time Australia has reached the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup, but lost the previous three times. It’s captained by striker Sam Kerr, who has been limited to 10 minutes of play in the tournament because of a calf injury but could make her first start against France.