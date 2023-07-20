The Global Stage: NWSL Taking Women’s Soccer to New Heights

Today’s guest columnist is Jessica Berman, commissioner of the NWSL.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has commenced, and as the world’s attention turns to the pinnacle of women’s soccer over the course of the next month, I’ll be paying special attention to the 60 NWSL players representing their countries on this grand stage. Having watched these players in their daily training and playing environments at their NWSL teams, I am rooting for each and every one of them to have the tournament of their dreams.

I don’t have any favorite teams or players within the NWSL, yet it is worth highlighting the remarkable presence of our players in the United States national team, with 22 out of the 23 rostered players hailing from our league. Additionally, we have 15 other national teams featuring NWSL international stars, representing every single club in the NWSL. It is a testament to the caliber of talent that calls our league home. We are proud.

League attendance continues to break records, with average per-game crowds up 48% year-over-year. More viewers are tuning in than at any point in our league’s history, with viewership up 21% year-over-year. Sponsors are lining up to partner with our clubs and our league, and qualified investors are joining our ownership groups. While the progress we’ve made is incredible, we’re just getting started.

In anticipation of this summer’s World Cup, we’ve meticulously tailored our business plans since the first whistle of the 2023 season. We embarked on an unprecedented brand journey this spring by launching our first integrated brand campaign in league history, aptly titled, “We Play Here.” Through this campaign, we aim to remind the world that the biggest stars of this year’s World Cup choose to play for clubs in the NWSL. We want to emphasize that our league is where the world’s top talents hone their skills and showcase their abilities week in and week out.

Last Thursday, we unveiled the second phase of our campaign, featuring a new advertisement that places our ambition to become the best league in the world at the forefront. This spot will be bolstered throughout the tournament with social activations, sponsored content, watch parties and more, all with the goal of taking full advantage of the spotlight of the moment. We are unapologetic about and unrelenting with our aspirations.

Looking beyond the World Cup, we will harness the momentum generated by this global event to propel our league to new heights once again. Our stadiums will be packed with passionate fans, and viewership will soar as excitement builds toward our NWSL UKC Challenge Cup final on Sept. 9 and our season-ending championship on Nov. 11. We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our fans, ensuring that the most accomplished players in the world compete in an environment that befits their excellence.

Every four years, the world turns its attention to our beautiful game, and it is our responsibility to capitalize on that energy to enhance our league and our sport. We are dedicated to elevating women’s soccer by providing a platform where players can thrive, showcasing their skills and inspiring the next generation in our local communities. We want to create an environment that not only attracts top talents but also fosters their development, ensuring that they continue to excel at the highest level.

As the NWSL Commissioner, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved thus far. We have witnessed tremendous growth and progress, but we are far from reaching our full potential. The World Cup serves as a reminder of the immense talent that graces our league, and it motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, challenging conventions and setting new standards.

The NWSL is not just a league; it is a movement, a symbol of empowerment and a force for change. We are breaking barriers, shattering glass ceilings, and paving the way for a future where women’s soccer is celebrated, valued and revered. Together with our players, coaches, fans and partners, we are creating a legacy that will inspire generations to come and change the sports business forever.

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup captivates the globe, let us celebrate the NWSL and its role in shaping the landscape of women’s soccer. Let us recognize the remarkable athletes who compete in our league day in and day out, as they take their talents to represent their countries on the grandest stage of all. And let us look forward to the future, where the NWSL will continue to evolve, innovate and make its mark as the leading women’s soccer league in the world.

Prior to becoming the NWSL commissioner in 2022, Berman served as deputy commissioner of the National Lacrosse League and as vice president and deputy general counsel for the NHL.