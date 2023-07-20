New Zealand’s Eden Park World Cup Venue Adapts Amid ‘Stadium Wars’

Auckland’s Eden Park is playing host to the kickoff of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, New Zealand vs. Norway, marking the venue’s third World Cup in two years.

In November 2021, New Zealand topped England, 34-31, to win the women’s Rugby World Cup on its home turf. A year later, that same field hosted Women’s Cricket World Cup action (this time, it was neighboring Australia that came out on top).

The busy stretch of international competitions has added another chapter to the history of New Zealand’s “National Stadium,” which opened in 1903. It also comes at a critical moment for the venue’s future, as a vocal group proposes an alternative site for future international events on the country’s waterfront.

Before it was known as Eden Park, the swampy plot of land a mile east of the volcanic rim of Mount Eden was referred to as Ryan’s Folly, referencing the cricket fanatic who believed a cow paddock could become a playing field.

Less than 20 years later, with the ground cleared and refined, Eden Park hosted its first international event. In the years since, New Zealand has won two men’s Rugby World Cups at the park, which has also hosted what is now known as the Commonwealth Games while embedding itself in Auckland’s cultural firmament.

Ahead of the 2011 men’s Rugby World Cup, the place got a $256 million makeover. During that rebuild, crews came across a hunk of volcanic rock in the bowels of the stadium, a reminder of the venue’s long, long history. They opted to leave it in place.

The last three years have seen $33 million worth of upgrades, including $4.5 million in lighting updates and $2.5 million spent on a field that must meet FIFA’s standards before hosting cricket, rugby, concerts, or whatever else decides to come to town.

But while the finishing touches of those renovations were being made, representatives of the Auckland Waterfront Consortium made new noise about their pitch for an alternative site. “Auckland has been talking for what seems like generations now of getting a waterfront stadium,” local columnist Dylan Cleaver said.

The most recent proposal emerged in 2018, presenting the concept of a seating bowl entirely sunken beneath sea level. Nicknamed “The Crater,” it would be an engineering marvel to rival Sydney’s iconic Opera House. Renderings went viral, funding plans were discussed.

“It looks really cool in the pictures,” said New Zealand Herald writer Bonnie Jansen, who began referring to the funding debate as “stadium wars.” “It just looks so high tech for little old New Zealand.”

For a country with a population size similar to South Carolina’s, the prospect of a world-class venue was undoubtedly enticing. But the process didn’t go further than that, scuttled by political considerations and cost concerns.

“It looks amazing, but there’s been this big debate around, Is it realistic?” Jansen said. “Kiwis are very low maintenance, and we don’t really know any better. And so we’re kind of just like, Oh, [the status quo] is fine, until our next major sports tournament comes around … and we’re like, Oh yeah, maybe we aren’t prepared.”

The dramatic concept reemerged this year a day after Eden Park put forward its own proposal for Eden Park 2.0, which included improving the stands, adding transportation connections and building a retractable roof—which is more than just a nicety in a city that often sees 100 rainy days each year. At this year’s ASB Classic, a WTA event held in Auckland, rain forced matches to an indoor facility that had no capacity for spectators.

“It’s kind of then when you realize, yeah, New Zealand is quite significantly behind,” Jansen said.

Though the proposed upgrades would cost hundreds of millions, Eden Park leadership argued it would only cost 40% as much as building a glittering stadium from scratch, say, on the waterfront. And it would be vital, they said, if New Zealand is going to continue attracting global events. The country is eyeing a return for the Commonwealth Games, for instance.

Still, locals have doubts about any major change to the sporting scene around Auckland. Debate has worn on since before the 2011 Rugby World Cup, and numerous small projects have been completed for successive tournaments, rather than any single grand overhaul.

The result is what Cleaver has described as a “mismatched bag of bones” at Eden Park, where no two grandstands are the same and there’s little tying the current venue to its historic origins, save for some hidden rocks.

Another consideration: relatively small domestic leagues would make it difficult for an anchor tenant to regularly maximize a new, state-of-the-art stadium.

“They seem to float these ideas and then nothing really happens,” Jansen said.

In the meantime, Eden Park has shifted with each event it has hosted, managing to handle the varied field sizes for cricket, rugby and soccer, plus host concerts and other events. After holding the Women’s World Cup opening ceremony and Thursday’s New Zealand-Norway match, Eden Park will welcome the USWNT for its first game of the tournament, against Vietnam. Seven additional matches are slated for the stadium, culminating with a semifinal tilt on Aug. 15. But after that, the park won’t stay quiet for long. Rugby returns in September, and Eden Park is squeezing in an art show before then.

Since becoming Eden Park’s CEO in 2017, Nick Sautner has put a special emphasis on “utilization.” He views stadiums more as cultural hubs than event spaces reserved for a few big days each year.

“If you looked at a toll road, airport, or shopping center that was operating at a stadium’s capacity and sitting idle for 90% of the time, the CEO probably wouldn’t have a job,” Sautner said. “A truly multi-purpose hybrid facility is the only answer for Auckland.”

And for him, that doesn’t just mean sporting events. In 2019, Eden Park partnered with Airbnb to add two “glamping” domes to the top of the structure. A zipline attraction is coming soon. Twenty slides have been built on the premises for kids to enjoy. Two beehives were even added to one of the parking lots to produce Eden Park honey.

“We can always do more,” Sautner said. “We want to really challenge the narrative of what stadiums can be used for.”

For now though, Eden Park is taking things one World Cup at a time.