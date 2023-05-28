Leeds and Leicester Out After Premier League Relegation Losses

The 2022-23 Premier League season came to an end on Sunday, when the battle to stay in the league was the main event.

Leeds United and Leicester City dropped to the EFL Championship, one division below the EPL, after finishing among the bottom three for the season. Two weeks ago, Southampton’s 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end following a loss to Fulham that left them in last place.

Leeds’s 4-1 loss to Tottenham not only means relegation for the team, it also might complicate owner Andrea Radrizzani’s plans to sell his stake to 49ers Enterprises, the venture arm of the NFL team. Currently, Radrizzani owns the controlling 56% stake and 49ers Enterprises owns a 44% stake in the team and reportedly has the option to buy the Italian businessman out.

Leicester beat West Ham at home 2-1 but still wound up relegated after Everton’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth. Everton is still one of only six EPL clubs that have never been relegated from the Premier League, along with Liverpool. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The relegated teams will receive parachute payments from the Premier League for the next three seasons: 55% share of an EPL team’s broadcast revenues next season, 45% in the second year, and 20% in year three.

Every season three teams get relegated and three are promoted to the Premier League. After a dramatic Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium yesterday, Luton Town made it to the EPL, joining the top two finishers from the season, Burnley and Sheffield United. In doing so, Luton made history, becoming the first team to rise from the outside of the top four levels of English soccer to the Premier League in less than a decade.

Winning the playoff final, known as the “richest game in football,” promises Luton Town at least $210 million in additional revenues over the next three seasons, including $120 million from EPL’s broadcast revenues in the first year, in addition to increased sponsorship and matchday revenues.