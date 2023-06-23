U.S. to Host FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 With Expanded Field

The United States will host an expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, FIFA confirmed on Friday.

The organization said the decision was based on the United States’ position as “a proven leader in staging global events and because it would allow FIFA to maximize synergies with the delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The U.S. will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup (with Mexico and Canada) and the 2024 Copa America, a tournament featuring South American powers Argentina and Brazil.

“With some of the world’s top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years’ time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global,” Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, said in a press release.

The Club World Cup was first contested in 2000 as the FIFA Club World Championship. The current format consists of seven teams—one from each continental federation, plus one from the host nation. Spain’s Real Madrid is the most successful team, winning the title five times.

The tournament, which has never been held on U.S. soil, will serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA has yet to finalize the details for the event, including the venues and match schedules, with the host nation.

“We are thrilled that the United States has been selected to host the most prestigious club competition in world soccer,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a press release. “This adds to the already unprecedented runway of top-tier events in which either our national teams are involved or are taking place in our country and is yet another opportunity to grow the game here in the United States.”

Infantino suggested expanding the tournament to 32 teams for the first time in 2016. The 32-team format was announced during FIFA’s December meeting in 2022. The FIFA Club World Cup will take place every four years, similar to the World Cup’s format.