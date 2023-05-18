FIFA World Cup 2026 Brand Revealed for North American Tournament

FIFA has unveiled the official branding for the 2026 World Cup—which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada—titled #WeAre26.

The branding’s main inspiration is the World Cup’s iconic trophy. The primary World Cup logo features a simple design, with the numbers as the background and the trophy in the foreground.

FIFA’s new logo, typeface and color palette will be used to commercialize the tournament in the coming months and years. It will also be used by FIFA’s commercial partners such as Adidas and Coca-Cola.

The key driver for the branding is 2026, which will be the biggest World Cup to date. Sixteen cities across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada will host 104 matches.

The branding was created in multiple languages (#WeAre26, #OnEst26, #Somos26), reflecting the host countries’ various cultural identities. Additionally, each of these 16 host cities has its own bespoke logo, reflecting its landscape, culture and heritage. The creative team worked closely with the cities to create a story and a color palette using emblematic places in each city.

The organization’s design team worked with several agencies and creatives, but FIFA directed and led the campaign in-house.

The official unveiling took place in Los Angeles, one of the host cities, and was broadcast simultaneously by FOX Sports and Telemundo Deportes, the official FIFA World Cup English and Spanish language U.S. broadcast rights holders.

FIFA World Cup North America 2026, the first World Cup to feature 48 participating nations, will run from June 11 through July 19.