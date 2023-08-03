Former NYC Marathon Head Named President of NWSL’s Gotham FC

Mary Wittenberg, the former president and chief executive of the New York City Marathon’s parent company has been hired as the new president of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Gotham FC.

The team’s ownership group includes New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. Strategic investors include NBA star Kevin Durant, former WNBA star Sue Bird, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning and ex-women’s national team player Carli Lloyd.

“I am thrilled to join Gotham FC as President,” Wittenberg said in a press release. “It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build a world-renowned women’s football club that inspires. Hats off to our owners, players, staff and fans. I can’t wait to start supporting this incredible community at this transformative time for the club and league, to serve our fans, and welcome vision-aligned brands that want to grow with us.”

Wittenberg is best known for her tenure with New York Road Runners, which operates the New York City Marathon, the largest marathon in the world. She joined the organization in 1998 and was named president and CEO—and NYC Marathon race director—in 2005, becoming the first woman to hold that role. Wittenberg is largely credited with growing the marathon to what it is today, but her tenure did not come without controversy; she received criticism for canceling the 2012 marathon less than 48 hours before the start in the wake of Hurricane Sandy hitting New York City and the surrounding areas.

After leaving NYRR, Wittenberg joined Richard Branson’s Virgin Sport, an active lifestyle company. She then spent 2018-2021 with the EF Education First Pro Cycling team.

“[Wittenberg] is an industry trailblazer,” Gotham FC chair Tammy Murphy said in a press release. “Her extensive experience, transformative mindset, and people-first leadership style reflect our club’s values of integrity, diversity, and inclusion.”

Gotham FC, which plays at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, has been part of the NWSL since its inception in 2012.

Nan Vogel has been serving as the team’s acting president, leading an all-female executive team.