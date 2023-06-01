Harry Kane Joins Dak Prescott, Wayne Gretzky as Investors in OxeFit

English soccer star Harry Kane has joined the list of athlete-investors attracted to fitness startups.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is part of a $20 million oversubscribed Series A2 funding round for fitness brand OxeFit. The latest round brings total funding to $45 million. Kane is partnering with the Texas-based company as both investor and ambassador where he will promote the tech platform’s products centered on strength training and data-driven workouts.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kane, who has also invested in UK health food company Bio & Me, tends to bet on companies that are geared toward health promotion and wellness, with OxeFit being the latest. The English national team captain invested in soccer experiences and entertainment company TOCA Football last year and in GPS tracking tech firm STATSport in 2021.

“With all my investments, it’s what I believe in and where I see the future in fitness,” Kane said in a video interview. “Whether it’s healthy food or gym equipment, that’s just me and my lifestyle. That’s what I enjoy, and that’s what I want to give back to others.”

Kane says OxeFit co-founder and chairman Rab Shanableh was the “most important part” when deciding to become a partner with the fitness disruptor. It’s part of his overall approach when he’s considering various investment opportunities.

“You’re not always investing in the product but the person behind it,” Kane said. “It’s all about trust. I’m a guy who, when I put 100% trust into someone, I’m all in, and I’ll do anything to help that person.”

While Kane is the first soccer player to join the cap table, the three-time Golden Boot winner joins a bevy of other pro athletes who have invested in OxeFit. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson and Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among other current and former athletes who have purchased stakes in the player-centric tech brand. Retired NHL hockey star Wayne Gretzky and LIV golfer Taylor Gooch, along with Kane, were part of this latest A2 round.

Kane has an array of endorsement deals, including one with Nike, but he has also started to build out his real estate portfolio in a separate bucket, which he considers to be more stable. He created his own real estate arm, Edward James Investments, which is run with help from his brother and agent, Charlie.