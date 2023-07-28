Juventus Banned From UEFA Competitions for Financial Rules Breach

Italy’s Juventus soccer club has been banned from European competitions for the 2023-24 season and fined $22.3 million (£17.4 million) after the team was found guilty of breaking UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Juventus was given a 10-point penalty that demoted them from second to seventh in Italy’s top league, Serie A, last season after an investigation found the club guilty in a so-called capital gains case. The club’s directors were accused of manipulating player value in transfer dealings to become compliant with FFP rules.

The club was due to compete in the Europa Conference League championship.

“We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body,” club president Gianluca Ferrero said in a statement. “We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defense, and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments. However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. We prefer to put an end to the period of uncertainty and ensure full visibility and certainty to our internal and external stakeholders about the club’s participation in future international competitions. Despite this painful decision, we can now face the new season by focusing on the field, not the courts.”

Juventus ($JUVE) is the world’s 11th most valuable soccer club, according to Sportico’s latest valuations.